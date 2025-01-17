Tuyển System Administrator Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
- Đà Nẵng: 414 Tôn Đức Thắng, Hòa Minh, Liên Chiểu, Da Nang, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
- Maintain and lead SC management system and ensure compliance based on fulfillment in implementing all requirements of KORE/ ATR/MECQ/McD, Government, ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000, customers at plant and Copackers.
- Play as Master Trainer, coordinator and auditor of system at plant.
- Play as an administrator of e-paperless system at plant.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Manage & Control SC Managment system of Region (Plant and Co-packers)
- Maintain SC management system activities at regional plant and copackers about KORE/ATR/MECQC/McD/MMI…of Quality, food safety compliance, local law compliance, ISO 9001 & FSSC 22K (Management review, Tracebility, MOC recall, HACCP plan, ...), GMP audit and other audits.
- Contribute to build SC management system with QA-CO and be in charge of deploying any new requirement/changes in SC Management System at regional plant and Co-packers.
- Create, standadize, review and update SC documents system and internal SOPs at region level: Kore, ATR, Local laws, 3rd party requirement, FSSC 22000 and ISO9001 with one system.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI