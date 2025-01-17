Tuyển System Administrator Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

- Maintain and lead SC management system and ensure compliance based on fulfillment in implementing all requirements of KORE/ ATR/MECQ/McD, Government, ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000, customers at plant and Copackers.

- Play as Master Trainer, coordinator and auditor of system at plant.

- Play as an administrator of e-paperless system at plant.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Manage & Control SC Managment system of Region (Plant and Co-packers)

- Maintain SC management system activities at regional plant and copackers about KORE/ATR/MECQC/McD/MMI…of Quality, food safety compliance, local law compliance, ISO 9001 & FSSC 22K (Management review, Tracebility, MOC recall, HACCP plan, ...), GMP audit and other audits.

- Contribute to build SC management system with QA-CO and be in charge of deploying any new requirement/changes in SC Management System at regional plant and Co-packers.

- Create, standadize, review and update SC documents system and internal SOPs at region level: Kore, ATR, Local laws, 3rd party requirement, FSSC 22000 and ISO9001 with one system.