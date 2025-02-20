Tuyển System Administrator FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: FPT Massda Building, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Working on the customer’s M365 system for operation & maintenance

• Azure Administrations: Implement, monitor, and maintain Microsoft Azure solutions, including major services related to compute, storage, network, and security.

• Use PowerShell to create automation tools that support Exchange Online, Azure AD modules

• Administration, support, and configuration of M365 for user

• Troubleshooting various M365 issues

• Support object: Teams, EXO, SPO, OneDrive, Intune, Yammer…

• Working time: 24/365 support (working shift rotation)

• Willing onsite in Japan for 3 months and then back to offshore Vietnam for operation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduated or higher in computer Science, IT, Engineering or related fields

• 5+ years of developing/maintain software application or IT Software support experience in general

• With solid Infra background, strong understanding of servers, Azure Active Directory/AD, Cloud (Azure, AAD Connect, SSO).

• To have experience/Understanding of M365

• Automate and customize scripts using PowerShell, PowerAutomate.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

