Tuyển System Administrator FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
FPT Software

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: FPT Massda Building, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Working on the customer’s M365 system for operation & maintenance
• Azure Administrations: Implement, monitor, and maintain Microsoft Azure solutions, including major services related to compute, storage, network, and security.
• Use PowerShell to create automation tools that support Exchange Online, Azure AD modules
• Administration, support, and configuration of M365 for user
• Troubleshooting various M365 issues
• Support object: Teams, EXO, SPO, OneDrive, Intune, Yammer…
• Working time: 24/365 support (working shift rotation)
• Willing onsite in Japan for 3 months and then back to offshore Vietnam for operation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University graduated or higher in computer Science, IT, Engineering or related fields
• 5+ years of developing/maintain software application or IT Software support experience in general
• With solid Infra background, strong understanding of servers, Azure Active Directory/AD, Cloud (Azure, AAD Connect, SSO).
• To have experience/Understanding of M365
• Automate and customize scripts using PowerShell, PowerAutomate.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

