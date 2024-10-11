Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown, 364 đường Cộng Hòa , Phường, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Design and implement business applications/packages into the SCCM application framework

• Provide extensive troubleshooting in the installation and configuration of SCCM and diagnose SCCM desktop deployment issues (defects, errors, inconsistencies in system function, outputs, etc.) and perform root cause analyses

• Design and implement software packaging and patching strategies for windows desktops

• Develop and test installation/uninstallation package/process for each packaged application.

• Test application deployment for all applications to the end user device including; successful installation via SCCM, successful launch in Windows 10/WTS 2016.

• Drive the conversion of existing automated deployment tools and processes into SCCM

• Understand and Follow Packaging Process to meet monthly/yearly KPI.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Undergraduate student in IT/ Computer Science or relevant background. Good English communication is a must Can work full-time in 6 months Provide the recommendation/introduction letter from the universities or professors when onboarding Have ability to work under pressure during peak periods and respecting the deadlines. Have a teamwork spirit, proactive to support, share the workload, document/share the knowledge, open mindset, and continuous improvement. Effective communication, interpersonal and intercultural skills.

Undergraduate student in IT/ Computer Science or relevant background.

Good English communication is a must

Can work full-time in 6 months

Provide the recommendation/introduction letter from the universities or professors when onboarding

Have ability to work under pressure during peak periods and respecting the deadlines.

Have a teamwork spirit, proactive to support, share the workload, document/share the knowledge, open mindset, and continuous improvement.

Effective communication, interpersonal and intercultural skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why BOSCH?

Because we do not just follow trends, we create them. Together we turn ideas into reality, working every day to make the world of tomorrow a better place. Do you have high standards when it comes to your job? So do we. At Bosch, you will discover more than just work.

create

What are your benefits when joining the Embedded Software Internship Program at BOSCH?

Joining dynamic English-speaking multi-culture work environment, working with the young and dynamic team who are developing software products for Bosch Implement product features/proof of concept code which could be used by Bosch to expand its business objectives Design, implement and test code Training technical skills & soft-skills, on-the-job training, get familiar with global projects Furthermore, we also offer you Internship allowance during the internship program You will have chance to become official employees at BOSCH with unlimited benefits if you have good performance during the internship program

Joining dynamic English-speaking multi-culture work environment, working with the young and dynamic team who are developing software products for Bosch

dynamic English-speaking multi-culture work environment

Implement product features/proof of concept code which could be used by Bosch to expand its business objectives

Design, implement and test code

Training technical skills & soft-skills, on-the-job training, get familiar with global projects

Furthermore, we also offer you Internship allowance during the internship program

Internship allowance

You will have chance to become official employees at BOSCH with unlimited benefits if you have good performance during the internship program

become official employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin