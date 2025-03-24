Tuyển Thực tập sinh FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Pjico Tower, Số 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement talent acquisition strategies to attract and hire qualified candidates.

Collaborate with hiring managers to understand staffing needs, job requirements, and organizational goals.

Cooperate smoothly with the Human Resources Team within FPT Corporation in diverse talent attraction activities, events, job fairs, etc.

Coordinate the interview process, including scheduling interviews, collecting feedback, sending information to the TA leader, and negotiating salary

Extend job offers to selected candidates and negotiate salary and terms of employment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Human Resources, Finance or Economics

Have 4-6 months of experience in IT recruitment

Strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of labor laws and regulations.

Experience in employer branding and implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives desired

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Having English communication is an advantage

Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary net: 800-2M + Incentive

A supportive and collaborative work environment

Opportunity to work with the most innovative and prestigious talents in the market related to Cloud/AI/Data

The opportunity to develop your career and skills in a dynamic, entrepreneurial and fast-growing industry

Diverse corporate and company-level activities, events, and competitions

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin