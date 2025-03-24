Tuyển Thực tập sinh FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thực tập sinh FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Pjico Tower, Số 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement talent acquisition strategies to attract and hire qualified candidates.
Collaborate with hiring managers to understand staffing needs, job requirements, and organizational goals.
Cooperate smoothly with the Human Resources Team within FPT Corporation in diverse talent attraction activities, events, job fairs, etc.
Coordinate the interview process, including scheduling interviews, collecting feedback, sending information to the TA leader, and negotiating salary
Extend job offers to selected candidates and negotiate salary and terms of employment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Human Resources, Finance or Economics
Have 4-6 months of experience in IT recruitment
Strong time management and organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and multitask in a fast-paced environment.
Knowledge of labor laws and regulations.
Experience in employer branding and implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives desired
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Having English communication is an advantage

Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary net: 800-2M + Incentive
A supportive and collaborative work environment
Opportunity to work with the most innovative and prestigious talents in the market related to Cloud/AI/Data
The opportunity to develop your career and skills in a dynamic, entrepreneurial and fast-growing industry
Diverse corporate and company-level activities, events, and competitions

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội: Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Phường Dịch Vọng, Quận Cầu Giấy | TP. Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, tòa nhà PJICO, 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

