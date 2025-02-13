Tuyển Trade Marketing Barsan Global Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Mức lương 500 - 900 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 558 Đường Võ Văn Kiệt, Cau Kho, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

We are growing ! We are looking for a new colleague who will dedicatedly work for the development of Vietnam-Korea export-import, sea/air market. If you have sales background and looking for a great opportunity, this job might be right for you !

+Responsible of sales activities for Vietnam-Korea ocean/air export-import market.

+Searching, calling & building relationships with potential customers.

+Answering customers requests, following for new inquiries

+Arranging and attending customer visits & events

+Preparing weekly reports on sales activities

* Proficiency in English

* Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree in International Business will be an advantage.

* Good understanding of freight forwarding market in Vietnam

* Minimum 2 years of sales experience is logistics field required

* Having a good sense of market prices & potential customers.

* Taking responsibility for the position with positive and friendly attitude.

