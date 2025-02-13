Tuyển Trade Marketing Barsan Global Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Barsan Global Logistics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Barsan Global Logistics

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Barsan Global Logistics

Mức lương
500 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 558 Đường Võ Văn Kiệt, Cau Kho, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD

We are growing ! We are looking for a new colleague who will dedicatedly work for the development of Vietnam-Korea export-import, sea/air market. If you have sales background and looking for a great opportunity, this job might be right for you !
+Responsible of sales activities for Vietnam-Korea ocean/air export-import market.
+Searching, calling & building relationships with potential customers.
+Answering customers requests, following for new inquiries
+Arranging and attending customer visits & events
+Preparing weekly reports on sales activities

Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* Proficiency in English
* Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree in International Business will be an advantage.
* Good understanding of freight forwarding market in Vietnam
* Minimum 2 years of sales experience is logistics field required
* Having a good sense of market prices & potential customers.
* Taking responsibility for the position with positive and friendly attitude.

Tại Barsan Global Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Barsan Global Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Barsan Global Logistics

Barsan Global Logistics

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 556-558 Vo Van Kiet Street, Cau Kho Ward, D1, HCMC, VIETNAM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

