Tuyển Trade Marketing Barsan Global Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 900 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Barsan Global Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh: 558 Đường Võ Văn Kiệt, Cau Kho, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD
We are growing ! We are looking for a new colleague who will dedicatedly work for the development of Vietnam-Korea export-import, sea/air market. If you have sales background and looking for a great opportunity, this job might be right for you !
+Responsible of sales activities for Vietnam-Korea ocean/air export-import market.
+Searching, calling & building relationships with potential customers.
+Answering customers requests, following for new inquiries
+Arranging and attending customer visits & events
+Preparing weekly reports on sales activities
Với Mức Lương 500 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent degree in International Business will be an advantage.
* Good understanding of freight forwarding market in Vietnam
* Minimum 2 years of sales experience is logistics field required
* Having a good sense of market prices & potential customers.
* Taking responsibility for the position with positive and friendly attitude.
Tại Barsan Global Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Barsan Global Logistics
