Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 28 USD
1. Key Duties & Responsibilities (brief information)
• Develop and implement trade marketing strategies to drive brand visibility, product availability, and sales growth across all retail and distribution channels.
• Bridge between marketing and sales to ensure alignment of brand plans and in-market execution.
• Lead planning and execution of route to market price, trade promotions, in-store activities, and channel-specific.
2. Key Activities/ Tasks (list down in details)
Weight
No Key Activities/ Tasks Expected results
%
Translate Consumer & Shopper Insights into Channel
Strategy: Convert consumer propositions into
1 actionable trade strategies by analyzing shopper and 20%
channel insights to define in-store execution at the
channel and key customer levels.
Develop and Execute Trade Marketing Plans: Create
and implement trade marketing initiatives aligned
2 with brand and sales strategies, focusing on the 4Ps— 15%
Product, Price, Place, Promotion—to win at the point
of purchase
Category & Channel Development: Develop business
plans by category and channel, including localized
3 15%
promotions to drive growth across wholesalers,
distributors, and retailers..
Pricing and Promotion Strategy: Set competitive
pricing guidelines and define channel-specific
4 10%
promotional mechanics to achieve sales and margin
targets while enhancing market competitiveness.
5 Performance Monitoring & Data Analysis: Analyze 10%
market, channel, and competitor data regularly to
evaluate brand performance, track distribution and
sales KPIs, and recommend improvement programs.
Customer Collaboration & Relationship Building:
Collaborate closely with key customers and sales
6 teams on business planning, program development, 10%
and effective trade execution to strengthen
partnerships and boost results.
Budget & Profitability Management: Manage and
7 control trade marketing budgets and activation spend. 10%
Monitor P&L in partnership with the sales team to
ensure profitability and effective investment.
In-Store Visibility & Execution Excellence: Ensure
8 high-quality product presentation, visibility, and 10%
communication at the point of sale to maximize
shopper engagement and brand impact.
