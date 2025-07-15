Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Navigos Search

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
25 - 28 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 28 USD

1. Key Duties & Responsibilities (brief information)
• Develop and implement trade marketing strategies to drive brand visibility, product availability, and sales growth across all retail and distribution channels.
• Bridge between marketing and sales to ensure alignment of brand plans and in-market execution.
• Lead planning and execution of route to market price, trade promotions, in-store activities, and channel-specific.
2. Key Activities/ Tasks (list down in details)
Weight
No Key Activities/ Tasks Expected results
%
Translate Consumer & Shopper Insights into Channel
Strategy: Convert consumer propositions into
1 actionable trade strategies by analyzing shopper and 20%
channel insights to define in-store execution at the
channel and key customer levels.
Develop and Execute Trade Marketing Plans: Create
and implement trade marketing initiatives aligned
2 with brand and sales strategies, focusing on the 4Ps— 15%
Product, Price, Place, Promotion—to win at the point
of purchase
Category & Channel Development: Develop business
plans by category and channel, including localized
3 15%
promotions to drive growth across wholesalers,
distributors, and retailers..
Pricing and Promotion Strategy: Set competitive
pricing guidelines and define channel-specific
4 10%
promotional mechanics to achieve sales and margin
targets while enhancing market competitiveness.
5 Performance Monitoring & Data Analysis: Analyze 10%
market, channel, and competitor data regularly to
evaluate brand performance, track distribution and
sales KPIs, and recommend improvement programs.
Customer Collaboration & Relationship Building:
Collaborate closely with key customers and sales
6 teams on business planning, program development, 10%
and effective trade execution to strengthen
partnerships and boost results.
Budget & Profitability Management: Manage and
7 control trade marketing budgets and activation spend. 10%
Monitor P&L in partnership with the sales team to
ensure profitability and effective investment.
In-Store Visibility & Execution Excellence: Ensure
8 high-quality product presentation, visibility, and 10%
communication at the point of sale to maximize
shopper engagement and brand impact.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 28 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

