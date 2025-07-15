Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD

1. Key Duties & Responsibilities (brief information)

• Develop and implement trade marketing strategies to drive brand visibility, product availability, and sales growth across all retail and distribution channels.

• Bridge between marketing and sales to ensure alignment of brand plans and in-market execution.

• Lead planning and execution of route to market price, trade promotions, in-store activities, and channel-specific.

2. Key Activities/ Tasks (list down in details)

Weight

No Key Activities/ Tasks Expected results

%

Translate Consumer & Shopper Insights into Channel

Strategy: Convert consumer propositions into

1 actionable trade strategies by analyzing shopper and 20%

channel insights to define in-store execution at the

channel and key customer levels.

Develop and Execute Trade Marketing Plans: Create

and implement trade marketing initiatives aligned

2 with brand and sales strategies, focusing on the 4Ps— 15%

Product, Price, Place, Promotion—to win at the point

of purchase

Category & Channel Development: Develop business

plans by category and channel, including localized

3 15%

promotions to drive growth across wholesalers,

distributors, and retailers..

Pricing and Promotion Strategy: Set competitive

pricing guidelines and define channel-specific

4 10%

promotional mechanics to achieve sales and margin

targets while enhancing market competitiveness.

5 Performance Monitoring & Data Analysis: Analyze 10%

market, channel, and competitor data regularly to

evaluate brand performance, track distribution and

sales KPIs, and recommend improvement programs.

Customer Collaboration & Relationship Building:

Collaborate closely with key customers and sales

6 teams on business planning, program development, 10%

and effective trade execution to strengthen

partnerships and boost results.

Budget & Profitability Management: Manage and

7 control trade marketing budgets and activation spend. 10%

Monitor P&L in partnership with the sales team to

ensure profitability and effective investment.

In-Store Visibility & Execution Excellence: Ensure

8 high-quality product presentation, visibility, and 10%

communication at the point of sale to maximize

shopper engagement and brand impact.