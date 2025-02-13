Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

The Trade Marketing Supervisor is responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing of Duraflex & Weber brand. This role requires ensuring that promotional initiatives align with market demands, enhance brand visibility, and drive sales through the trade channels.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Strategy Development:

• Develop and execute comprehensive trade marketing strategies that align with overall business goals and sales targets.

• Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitive insights to refine promotional tactics.

2. Campaign Management:

• Plan, coordinate, and manage trade marketing campaigns including BTL activities like in-store promotions, dealer activations, product demonstrations, indoor & outdoor branding,… and trade shows.

• Collaborate with creative and sales teams to design and produce promotional materials, product displays, and market penetration activities.

• Plan, execute & coordinate with all the related partners to launch NPD projects & manage outcome follow to business targets.

3. Budget & Performance Monitoring:

• Manage trade marketing budgets and track expenses to ensure cost-effective execution of campaigns.