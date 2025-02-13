Tuyển Trade Marketing Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tháp 1, Tầng 17, Capital Place, 29 Liễu Giai, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
The Trade Marketing Supervisor is responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing of Duraflex & Weber brand. This role requires ensuring that promotional initiatives align with market demands, enhance brand visibility, and drive sales through the trade channels.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Strategy Development:
• Develop and execute comprehensive trade marketing strategies that align with overall business goals and sales targets.
• Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitive insights to refine promotional tactics.
2. Campaign Management:
2. Campaign Management
• Plan, coordinate, and manage trade marketing campaigns including BTL activities like in-store promotions, dealer activations, product demonstrations, indoor & outdoor branding,… and trade shows.
• Collaborate with creative and sales teams to design and produce promotional materials, product displays, and market penetration activities.
• Plan, execute & coordinate with all the related partners to launch NPD projects & manage outcome follow to business targets.
3. Budget & Performance Monitoring:
• Manage trade marketing budgets and track expenses to ensure cost-effective execution of campaigns.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI