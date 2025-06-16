Tuyển Trợ lý Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 400 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý Tại Intes Co., Ltd
- Bình Dương: tan uyen
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD
• Organize and manage all kinds of document including in-coming & out-going correspondences, agreements, drawings related to projects in accordance with the Company document control procedure.
• Provide full secretarial and admin support to the project team and department to ensure the smooth running of the department operations.
• Maintain a proper and user-friendly filing and document control system for recording and tracking of all documents for the project team and department
• Frequently reviews completeness of documentation and prepares document transmittals at the project.
• Handle all the paperwork within the project team in a systematic manner.
• Support the officers and project team in daily admin roles and assist to keep stock of stationary supplies for the department.
• Undertake any ad-hoc admin projects/duties as required.
• Assist to check and verify staff claims and invoices for project team.
Với Mức Lương 400 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 3 years working experience at related positions as secretary and/or document controller of the INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION PROJECT.
Tại Intes Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Intes Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
