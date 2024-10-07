Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Unity Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Unity Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Take part in the development of games using Unity/C# Program, debug and optimize codes to implement the gameplay ideas into game prototype, and polish the prototype to be ready for publishing Actively detect issues on programming side, take initiative and propose solutions to prevent and solve those issues
Take part in the development of games using Unity/C#
Program, debug and optimize codes to implement the gameplay ideas into game prototype, and polish the prototype to be ready for publishing
Actively detect issues on programming side, take initiative and propose solutions to prevent and solve those issues

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

More than 3 years of client development experience with Unity engines (Game development experience at least once) Experience the C# environment, including Unity, UGUI, and NGUI Knowledge and understanding of data structure, algorithm and object-oriented development Responsibility and enthusiasm for game production, and problem-solving ability A person who can communicate and collaborate smoothly with various occupational groups Source code attached to required portfolio Customer Development Experience with Unity Engine Anyone with overall experience in optimizing Unity engine development
More than 3 years of client development experience with Unity engines (Game development experience at least once)
Experience the C# environment, including Unity, UGUI, and NGUI
Knowledge and understanding of data structure, algorithm and object-oriented development
Responsibility and enthusiasm for game production, and problem-solving ability
A person who can communicate and collaborate smoothly with various occupational groups
Source code attached to required portfolio
Customer Development Experience with Unity Engine
Anyone with overall experience in optimizing Unity engine development
NICE TO HAVE:
• Experience developing puzzles and casual genres of games using Unity and C# • Experience game release and live service in a mobile environment • iOS, Android Build and Market Experience with Xcode and Android Studio • Experience memory and performance optimization tasks on mobile platforms • Source control system experience (Git, SVN, etc.) • Knowledge and experience in math, physics, 2D/3D graphics • Experience creating tools for efficient game development • Global Launch - Early to Live Experience • Experience of direct participation in game and content planning • Third-party library application experience (e.g., advertising modules and app tracking tools) • A person who has the ability to read documents in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% probationary period, full salary social insurance; Participating in high-quality projects; Enjoy competitive salary according to ability and consider annual salary increase; Young, active workplace with training and promotion chances, regular activities for team building (team activities, workshops,...) Provide fully equipped with optimal equipment for work, fully equipped working space...
100% probationary period, full salary social insurance;
Participating in high-quality projects;
Enjoy competitive salary according to ability and consider annual salary increase;
Young, active workplace with training and promotion chances, regular activities for team building (team activities, workshops,...)
Provide fully equipped with optimal equipment for work, fully equipped working space...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tầng 3, Toà Nhà E.Town Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, Tp.HCM, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

