Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ONEUNIVERSE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown Central, 11 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4

Take part in the development of games using Unity/C# Program, debug and optimize codes to implement the gameplay ideas into game prototype, and polish the prototype to be ready for publishing Actively detect issues on programming side, take initiative and propose solutions to prevent and solve those issues

More than 3 years of client development experience with Unity engines (Game development experience at least once) Experience the C# environment, including Unity, UGUI, and NGUI Knowledge and understanding of data structure, algorithm and object-oriented development Responsibility and enthusiasm for game production, and problem-solving ability A person who can communicate and collaborate smoothly with various occupational groups Source code attached to required portfolio Customer Development Experience with Unity Engine Anyone with overall experience in optimizing Unity engine development

NICE TO HAVE:

• Experience developing puzzles and casual genres of games using Unity and C# • Experience game release and live service in a mobile environment • iOS, Android Build and Market Experience with Xcode and Android Studio • Experience memory and performance optimization tasks on mobile platforms • Source control system experience (Git, SVN, etc.) • Knowledge and experience in math, physics, 2D/3D graphics • Experience creating tools for efficient game development • Global Launch - Early to Live Experience • Experience of direct participation in game and content planning • Third-party library application experience (e.g., advertising modules and app tracking tools) • A person who has the ability to read documents in English

100% probationary period, full salary social insurance; Participating in high-quality projects; Enjoy competitive salary according to ability and consider annual salary increase; Young, active workplace with training and promotion chances, regular activities for team building (team activities, workshops,...) Provide fully equipped with optimal equipment for work, fully equipped working space...

