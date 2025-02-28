Tuyển AI Engineer Saishunkan System Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 14 Fl., Hoa Binh Tower, 106 Hoang Quoc Viet, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD

About the Role

We're looking for a AI Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be at the forefront of designing, developing and integrating advanced AI technologies into our products. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will design, implement, and deploy AI-driven systems that provide innovative, user-centric solutions.

What You’ll Do

- Design, develop, and fine-tune and optimize of internal products such as Translation, Chatbot, OCR, ... using AI techniques including from ML, DL, Transformer, LLM/ Prompt/ MultiAgent techniques.

- Work with structured and unstructured data, cleaning and preparing it for analysis.

- Packaging and deploying in the production environment using Docker and Docker Compose.

- Monitor, debug, and improve ML pipelines as they scale.

- Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), LLMs, and recommendation systems.

- Continuously experiment and innovate, leveraging the latest advancements in AI and data science.

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 2+ years of experience in developing AI solutions in a professional setting.

- Good Python programming skills.

- Working knowledge of Transformer Architectures.

- Experience with natural language processing (NLP) and conversational AI.

- Experience with LLMs including training, fine-tuning and multi-agent systems.

- Familiarity with AI workflows, including RAG, agent workflows, and personalization strategies.

- Experience with common Deep Learning frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, etc.) and

AI/LLM development libraries (LangChain, Hugging Face Transformers, etc. ).

- Experience with Model Prune, Model quantization.

- Experience with of CI/CD for ML models.

- Experience with SQL/NoSQL databases.- Experience with vector embeddings and libraries such as ChromaDB, FAISS or other vector search tools.

- Ability to work independently, solve problems, and build solid solutions.

Tại Saishunkan System Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Review Salary: Every year, Summer and Tet bonus

- Allowances:

+ Travel allowance

+ Lunch allowance

+ Japanese language allowance

+ Allowance for VMware Spring Professional and AWS certification exams

- Performance-based bonuses, project-based bonuses (quarterly), and leader bonuses.

- Annual company travel & health check

- Weekends off (Saturday and Sunday), public holidays off according to labor law, company holidays => Total of 120 days off per year.

- VBI insurance coverage for 3 + year employees

- Overtime calculation based on total salary.

- Teambuilding activities, monthly lunch days, and birthday celebrations.

- Game, football, and table tennis clubs

Note

- 100% of the official salary during the probation period.

- CV should clearly state work experience and education background

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saishunkan System Vietnam Co., Ltd.

