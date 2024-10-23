Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 50 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Từ 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, toà nhà Diamond Flower, 48 Lê Văn Lương, Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 50 Triệu
• Research and develop text-to-design & text-to-image AI product
• Develop and maintain generative AI products
• Analyze business requirements and propose AI technology
• Develop models / PoC and verify the solution
• Design, plan, and execute tasks related to the project
Với Mức Lương Từ 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 2 years of experience with AI development
• Experience with Generative AI (LLM OR Diffusion Models)
• Experience with RAG and agentic design pattern
• Experience with prompt engineering and fine-tuning LLM
• Experience with LangChain framework
• Ability to build web demos / PoC
• Good knowledge of Statistics and Analytics
• Good self-research, problem-solving, and presentation skills
• Commit to high-quality work results
• Interests in a production environment
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Full salary during the probation period, Salary upto 50 million VND
- Monthly team-building events
- 13th-month bonus
- Salary increase twice a year, with attractive increments
- Remote work every Wednesday
- Birthday, holiday, and Tet bonuses
- Social insurance based on full income
- Weekly yoga sessions
- Badminton and billiards clubs
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
