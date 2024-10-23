Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 50 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Từ 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5, toà nhà Diamond Flower, 48 Lê Văn Lương, Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 50 Triệu

• Research and develop text-to-design & text-to-image AI product
• Develop and maintain generative AI products
• Analyze business requirements and propose AI technology
• Develop models / PoC and verify the solution
• Design, plan, and execute tasks related to the project

Với Mức Lương Từ 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2 years of experience with AI development
• Experience with Generative AI (LLM OR Diffusion Models)
• Experience with RAG and agentic design pattern
• Experience with prompt engineering and fine-tuning LLM
• Experience with LangChain framework
• Ability to build web demos / PoC
• Good knowledge of Statistics and Analytics
• Good self-research, problem-solving, and presentation skills
• Commit to high-quality work results
• Interests in a production environment

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Full salary during the probation period, Salary upto 50 million VND
- Monthly team-building events
- 13th-month bonus
- Salary increase twice a year, with attractive increments
- Remote work every Wednesday
- Birthday, holiday, and Tet bonuses
- Social insurance based on full income
- Weekly yoga sessions
- Badminton and billiards clubs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 Toà Nhà ACB, 218 Bạch Đằng, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng

