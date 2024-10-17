Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Research, evaluate, and select optimal LLM architectures for the problem space
- Train or fine-tune LLMs using labeled datasets
- Analyze model behavior to improve predictions and personalization
- Establish model governance practices for fairness, interpretability etc.
- Continually monitor model drift/degradation and trigger retraining

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience fine-tuning and optimizing pretrained models for specific use cases Knowledge of model training techniques like prompt/demonstration learning Familiarity with common model frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow, HuggingFace Transformers Strong data analysis and preprocessing skills for model input Proficiency in MLOps - model deployment, monitoring, governance etc. Knowledge of vector databases like Milvus, Pinecone for latent representation storage/retrieval
Experience fine-tuning and optimizing pretrained models for specific use cases
Knowledge of model training techniques like prompt/demonstration learning
Familiarity with common model frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow, HuggingFace Transformers
Strong data analysis and preprocessing skills for model input
Proficiency in MLOps - model deployment, monitoring, governance etc.
Knowledge of vector databases like Milvus, Pinecone for latent representation storage/retrieval

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary & bonus Having chance to work onsite short-term or long-term "FPT care" health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees. Annual Summer Vacation: follows company's policy and starts from May every year Salary review 1 time/year or on excellent performance International, dynamic, friendly working environment Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws. Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.
Attractive salary & bonus
Having chance to work onsite short-term or long-term
“FPT care” health insurance provided by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees.
Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
Salary review 1 time/year or on excellent performance
International, dynamic, friendly working environment
Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 17 P. Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

