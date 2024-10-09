Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
Đến 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch Mỹ Đình 2 Nam Từ Liêm Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

Design, develop, and deploy advanced AI-powered solutions in collaboration with cross-functional teams, ensuring alignment with business goals and technical standards. Research AI application models in business operations to optimize, increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance experiences in activities. Keep up to date with the latest developments in AI, machine learning, cloud services, and related technologies. Manage project infrastructure and the development of full stack AI models and projects, ensuring scalable systems capable of handling large datasets and extensive user interactions. Enhance AI system efficiency by optimizing resource usage, integrating cloud solutions, and employing hardware acceleration.
Design, develop, and deploy advanced AI-powered solutions in collaboration with cross-functional teams, ensuring alignment with business goals and technical standards.
Research AI application models in business operations to optimize, increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance experiences in activities.
Keep up to date with the latest developments in AI, machine learning, cloud services, and related technologies.
Manage project infrastructure and the development of full stack AI models and projects, ensuring scalable systems capable of handling large datasets and extensive user interactions.
Enhance AI system efficiency by optimizing resource usage, integrating cloud solutions, and employing hardware acceleration.

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Engineering or related discipline. AI/ML preferred. Proficiency in Python programming language, and other programming languages for AI and ML development. At least two years of experience utilizing popular modeling frameworks such as Pytorch, Tensorflow, HuggingFace Transformers. Proven ability to design and architect AI systems, with a focus on scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business infrastructure. Expertise in MLOps practices, including model deployment, monitoring, and governance, along with the management and deployment of ML models using tools like MLFlow and TensorFlow Serving. Experiences working with AI Cloud Services such as Azure and AWS is an advantage. Good English communication skill
Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Engineering or related discipline. AI/ML preferred.
Proficiency in Python programming language, and other programming languages for AI and ML development.
At least two years of experience utilizing popular modeling frameworks such as Pytorch, Tensorflow, HuggingFace Transformers.
Proven ability to design and architect AI systems, with a focus on scalable solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business infrastructure.
Expertise in MLOps practices, including model deployment, monitoring, and governance, along with the management and deployment of ML models using tools like MLFlow and TensorFlow Serving.
Experiences working with AI Cloud Services such as Azure and AWS is an advantage.
Good English communication skill

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary OFFER 25M. Performance based award. Young and dynamic working environment. Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings. Opportunity to approach newest technology trends Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
Attractive salary OFFER 25M. Performance based award.
Young and dynamic working environment.
Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings. Opportunity to approach newest technology trends
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

