Tuyển AI Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FPT Building, 17 Duy Tân Str., Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

• FPT Software’s AI Center is seeking 05 AI Engineers to join our AI for Software Engineering Team. As an AI Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and deploying AI models and solutions to assist in various stages of the software development lifecycle.

Responsibilities • Research, design, and develop AI models and algorithms to solve problems in the software engineering domain, such as code generation, test case/script generation and AI assistant. • Collaborate with software engineers, data scientists, and other stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into AI solutions. • Implement and integrate AI models into existing applications and systems, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance. • Develop and maintain APIs and data pipelines for AI model training, deployment, and inference. • Optimize AI models for performance, scalability, and efficiency, ensuring they meet the required standards. • Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies, and incorporate new techniques and best practices into the solutions. • Conduct thorough testing and debugging of AI components, and troubleshoot and resolve issues as needed. • Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code that follows best practices and coding standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field. • Strong knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and other AI techniques. • Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java Script, and experience with AI frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, or Hugging Face. • Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform) and experience deploying AI models on cloud infrastructure. • Experience with software development practices, including version control, continuous integration, and continuous deployment. • Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and critical thinking skills. • Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.

Preferred Qualifications • Hand-on experience with large language models (e.g., GPT, BERT, T5) and their applications in software engineering. • Knowledge of software engineering practices, tools, and technologies (e.g., IDEs, code editors, build systems, testing frameworks). • Familiarity with responsible AI practices, including model interpretability, fairness, and privacy. • This job description encompasses the responsibilities and qualifications for an AI Engineer role focused on developing AI solutions for the software engineering domain, based on the provided job descriptions.

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review: 1 time per year

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

