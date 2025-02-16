Tuyển AI Engineer Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 2F Vinh Trung Plaza, No. 255 - 257 Hung Vuong, Vinh Trung, Thanh Khê, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in the development of AI, NLP, and Big Data technologies for company products such as chatbots, search engines, and data analysis systems.

Collect, clean, and prepare large-scale datasets for training AI models.

Research and apply machine learning, deep learning, and Big Data technologies to build and enhance AI solutions.

Evaluate model performance and propose optimization solutions.

Support other team members in projects and products implementation, particularly in integrating AI with Big Data technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Solid understanding of probability and statistics, discrete mathematics, and linear algebra.

Knowledge of algorithms, data structures.

Experience with at least one framework or library (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch) and one programming language (Python and C# preferred).

Knowledge of Big Data processing tools like Hadoop and Spark, including concepts such as MapReduce and data parallelism.

Strong learning attitude, enthusiasm for research and a passion for exploring new AI and Big Data technologies.

Good communication skills and ability to work effectively in a team.

Good English communication.

Preferred:

Experience participating in AI, NLP, Big Data related projects.

Experience working with distributed databases (NoSQL) and Big Data storage solutions

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

5-day workweek with weekends off

Dynamic, professional environment with career growth opportunities

Social, medical, and unemployment insurance based on actual salary

Performance and salary review twice a year

Quarterly bonus opportunities based on performance

Potential for international onsite assignments

Regular team-building events and internal activities (weekly happy hour, quarterly team building events, Lunar New Year parties, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avepoint Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin