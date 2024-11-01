Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
FPT Software

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: onsite Techcombank

- số 6 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member. In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software. Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Job Brief FPT Software is looking for talented candidates for Automation Test position with at least 2 years’ experience to join the projects in domain banking or finance. Join us on this new exciting journey and be part of a world class team that creates a lasting impact while nurturing your professional growth.
Responsibilities • Design and execute test plans, scenarios, scripts, and procedures for testing on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications • Identify software failures to flag and diagnose defects and maintain a database of software defects • Use historical analysis of test results to identify problem and improvement areas • Conduct Functionality Testing on new applications and existing software enhancements to ensure they meet business requirements through performing end to end business scenario tests • Conduct Regression Testing on new applications and existing software enhancements to identify any possible impacts caused by changes • Assist in preparing and delivering reports on progress of testing services for squad and tribe leads • Record, document and compare test results to expected results • Lead the documentation of test results for the debugging and modification of software • Review testing procedures developed by Testers for business user acceptance testing (UAT) and lead the training on program usage with business users • Risk management and compliance • Manage bugs according to software testing process. Coordinate with related departments to fix errors • Identify and proactively detect risks during operation, coordinate with relevant units to devise methods of measuring and minimizing risks. • Perform work in accordance with policies, regulations, processes, guidelines, designs and service quality commitments (SLAs); Use and update the standard set of Test Case Library (Master Test Case Library)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 1 < years of experience <= 5
• Creating, executing and debug test automation scripts
• Maintaining existing automated test cases/ test scripts
• Performing automation testing to at least following platform: web-based/ mobile/ API/ desktop applications
• Implementing, designing and coming up with solutions to automate manual testing preparation
• Identify and report defects: Identify and report defects and issues in a timely manner, and work with the development team to resolve them.
• Able to work in following working model (waterfall/ agile environment and understand agile methodologies)
• Ability to work on multiple tasks
• Ability to troubleshoot script related issues;
• Ability to analyze existing scripts;
• Requires ability to work independently;
• Banking testing is a plus point
• Strong written and verbal communications skills
• Experience working on different development lifecycle
• Strong problem solving skills
• Strong quality orientation
• Strong leadership skill (with test lead).

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive Salary Package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus
• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees
• Excellent cost-free learning opportunities: Udemy Premium account, English class, sponsor for taking certification such as PMP, AWS, etc.
• Annual leave according to Labor Law and Company Policy
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.
• Annual Summer Vacation support from 1 Million VND to 6 Million VND and up to 3 days off work
• 13th-month Salary
• Salary review according to Company Policy
• International, professional, dynamic and friendly working environment and culture

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

