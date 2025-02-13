Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SMATEZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a talented Backend Developer to join our software development team.

You will be responsible for building and developing efficient, optimized, and secure backend systems for e-commerce applications and big data processing.

(Plus) Assist in projects requiring React if needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or equivalent.

● Proficient in at least one of the following programming languages: NodeJS, NestJS, PHP.

● 1 - 2 years of experience working as a Backend Developer (open to Fresher, Junior, and Middle levels).

● Knowledge and experience working with RESTful APIs.

● Previous experience in e-commerce projects, algorithm writing, and big data processing.

● Proficiency in working with databases:

○ SQL: MS SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL.

○ NoSQL: MongoDB, Elasticsearch.

● Understanding of server systems:

○ Proficient in using Linux, CentOS, and basic AWS.

○ Ability to build, deploy, and run applications in a dev environment.

● Proficient in using Git, GitLab for source code management.

● Strong understanding of JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js.

● Strong expertise in designing and integrating RESTful APIs and working with relational databases.

● Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), design patterns, and scalable software architectures.

● Practical experience with development tools such as Jira, Confluence, and Bitbucket.

● Strong communication and teamwork skills.

● A proactive attitude, eagerness to learn, and the ability to work well in a team environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMATEZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Attractive and competitive salary based on capabilities.

● Professional, youthful, and dynamic working environment.

● Training and development opportunities.

● Participation in large-scale projects with career advancement prospects.

● Comprehensive benefits following company policies and legal regulations.

● 12 days-off per year and gradually increasing by seniority

● Holidays and New Year holidays according to labor law

● Review salary 1-2 times a year

● Bonus for excellent employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SMATEZ

