Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty cổ phần PHC Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần PHC Media
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
Biên phiên dịch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 147 Hai Bà Trưng, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Forbes Vietnam is the leading economic and business information magazine in Vietnam. Each of our editions includes the most outstanding content from Forbes worldwide, combined with business stories and in-depth economic commentary focused on the Vietnamese market.
Forbes Vietnam
To diversify our information channels, we need to build a dynamic, honest, and ambitious journalism team that contributes to affirming the reputation and influence of Forbes Vietnam. We offer an open and professional working environment with deserving compensation and a good royalty policy. We are also ready to train young people who are passionate about writing and interested in the business and economic fields.
Role Profile
Key responsibilities:
Translate news articles as assigned by the head of the editorial team (for the magazine office) or the deputy editor (for the online office).
Participate in producing other content as assigned when necessary.
Ensure the quality and accuracy of translations, including grammar, vocabulary, and tone.
Research and understand the subject matter to provide accurate and relevant translations.
Participate in other translation projects as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in languages, translation, or a related field.
2 years of translation experience (specific economics and finance experience preferred).
Strong language skills, both written and spoken.
Detail-oriented, diligent, and able to work under pressure.
Good time management skills and the ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Clear opportunities for advancement.
Equipped with computers and tools for work.
Social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance according to laws.
13th month salary.
Paid leave and holidays, vacations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 33 Lê Duẩn, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, HCM

