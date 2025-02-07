Tuyển Business Intelligence BMS Company Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 350 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Business Intelligence BMS Company Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 350 - 2,000 USD

BMS Company Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
BMS Company Ltd

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại BMS Company Ltd

Mức lương
350 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 184 Đường Xuân Diệu, Quang An, Tây Hồ, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 350 - 2,000 USD

Role Description
This is a full-time Junior Sales Consultant role located in Hanoi on behalf of BWT and IQAir Vietnam. The Junior Sales Consultant will be responsible for generating and developing sales opportunities for the company's water and air filtration solutions in the Hanoi area. This includes prospecting new customers, maintaining and growing excellent relationships with existing clients, and identifying business opportunities in the area to drive growth and revenue.
• Client acquisition, developing new channels
• Collect customer feedback and market research
• Keep up to date with products and competitors
• Attend meetings, sales events and trainings to keep abreast of the latest developments
• Identify customer problem
• Expand client data base
• Report to Senior Account Manager
Some of our clients: big international schools, embassies, resorts, office buildings, gym & fitness clubs, restaurants and coffee shops, residential clients, etc.

Với Mức Lương 350 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại BMS Company Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BMS Company Ltd

BMS Company Ltd

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 60 Nguyen Van Thu, Da Kao ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City,

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

