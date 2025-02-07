Tuyển Business Intelligence BMS Company Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 350 - 2,000 USD

Role Description

This is a full-time Junior Sales Consultant role located in Hanoi on behalf of BWT and IQAir Vietnam. The Junior Sales Consultant will be responsible for generating and developing sales opportunities for the company's water and air filtration solutions in the Hanoi area. This includes prospecting new customers, maintaining and growing excellent relationships with existing clients, and identifying business opportunities in the area to drive growth and revenue.

• Client acquisition, developing new channels

• Collect customer feedback and market research

• Keep up to date with products and competitors

• Attend meetings, sales events and trainings to keep abreast of the latest developments

• Identify customer problem

• Expand client data base

• Report to Senior Account Manager

Some of our clients: big international schools, embassies, resorts, office buildings, gym & fitness clubs, restaurants and coffee shops, residential clients, etc.