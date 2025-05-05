Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receive and handle from business’s incidents and change request within the scope of

the MM/PP/QM modules in the SAP S/4 HANA system.

• Advise on processes, business operations, and propose solutions for Material

Management in the SAP-ERP system to meet improvement needs and changes in the

business model.

• Integrate SAP S4 HANA with systems within the Golden Gate ecosystem within the

scope of the MM/PP/QM modules.

• Participate in Roll out/ Implementation projects

• Analyze new incident/change request and discuss with the key process owners to define

the solutions or workaround actions.

• Perform, test and document business processes configurations

• Develop functional specifications and assist technical team in developing programs to

meet functional requirements

• Analyze customer business requirements, needs and objectives and map them to SAP

solutions and processes to be implemented

• Propose solutions to optimize the system and streamline business processes.

• Knowledge of archiving SAP business data is an advantage.