Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Business Intelligence

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive and handle from business’s incidents and change request within the scope of
the MM/PP/QM modules in the SAP S/4 HANA system.
• Advise on processes, business operations, and propose solutions for Material
Management in the SAP-ERP system to meet improvement needs and changes in the
business model.
• Integrate SAP S4 HANA with systems within the Golden Gate ecosystem within the
scope of the MM/PP/QM modules.
• Participate in Roll out/ Implementation projects
• Analyze new incident/change request and discuss with the key process owners to define
the solutions or workaround actions.
• Perform, test and document business processes configurations
• Develop functional specifications and assist technical team in developing programs to
meet functional requirements
• Analyze customer business requirements, needs and objectives and map them to SAP
solutions and processes to be implemented
• Propose solutions to optimize the system and streamline business processes.
• Knowledge of archiving SAP business data is an advantage.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-intelligence-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job355000
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Tiền Giang Hậu Giang Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cà Mau Đồng Tháp Cần Thơ Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Long Hậu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHConsults
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GHConsults
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm British University Vietnam (BUV)
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Từ 1,500 USD
British University Vietnam (BUV)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Trên 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Business Intelligence CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CyberLogitec Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Business Intelligence First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Intelligence KPIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận KPIM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 4 Triệu Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
1 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH BUDDING BEAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BUDDING BEAN VIỆT NAM
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GAMOTA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GAMOTA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOKYO TREND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOKYO TREND
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Babilala - Ứng dụng Tiếng Anh Online cho trẻ em tăng trưởng bậc nhất Đông Nam Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Babilala - Ứng dụng Tiếng Anh Online cho trẻ em tăng trưởng bậc nhất Đông Nam Á
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence KPIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận KPIM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Uhomes.com Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Uhomes.com Việt Nam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN EVERFIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ ĐÀ NẴNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,300 - 2,100 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
1,300 - 2,100 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận British University Vietnam (BUV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Golden Gate Trade & Service JSC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu SAPP Academy
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD FPT Software
Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence GHConsults làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,000 USD GHConsults
1,200 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Entre Shield Property làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Entre Shield Property
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Monstarlab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 600 USD Công Ty Monstarlab Việt Nam
Tới 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hitachi Digital Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Naviworld Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm