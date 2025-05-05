Tuyển Business Intelligence Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
- Hà Nội: 315 Trường Chinh, Đống Đa, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receive and handle from business’s incidents and change request within the scope of
the MM/PP/QM modules in the SAP S/4 HANA system.
• Advise on processes, business operations, and propose solutions for Material
Management in the SAP-ERP system to meet improvement needs and changes in the
business model.
• Integrate SAP S4 HANA with systems within the Golden Gate ecosystem within the
scope of the MM/PP/QM modules.
• Participate in Roll out/ Implementation projects
• Analyze new incident/change request and discuss with the key process owners to define
the solutions or workaround actions.
• Perform, test and document business processes configurations
• Develop functional specifications and assist technical team in developing programs to
meet functional requirements
• Analyze customer business requirements, needs and objectives and map them to SAP
solutions and processes to be implemented
• Propose solutions to optimize the system and streamline business processes.
• Knowledge of archiving SAP business data is an advantage.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI