Tuyển Business Intelligence RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your role

The Internship & Employment Consultant will develop and maintain industry partnerships to create job and internship opportunities for graduates and postgraduates, along with perform application screening and also be part of preinterviewing/interviewing processes where required, to identify and place appointable students. The Internship & Employment Consultant will provide one-on-one and group advice to graduates regarding the recruitment process and internship opportunities. This position will also be in charge of organising and delivering employment events and workshops for students and graduates and coordinating with other members in Alumni and Career Consulting and Development for other activities.

Reports to Employment and Industry Relations Manager, Careers, Alumni and Industry Relations

Reports to

Key Accountabilities

Develop and implement RMIT Vietnam graduate employment and Internship service

Manage the international internship program for RMIT Melbourne and other international Universities partners