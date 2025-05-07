Tuyển Business Intelligence RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại RMIT University Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 521 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your role
The Internship & Employment Consultant will develop and maintain industry partnerships to create job and internship opportunities for graduates and postgraduates, along with perform application screening and also be part of preinterviewing/interviewing processes where required, to identify and place appointable students. The Internship & Employment Consultant will provide one-on-one and group advice to graduates regarding the recruitment process and internship opportunities. This position will also be in charge of organising and delivering employment events and workshops for students and graduates and coordinating with other members in Alumni and Career Consulting and Development for other activities.
Reports to Employment and Industry Relations Manager, Careers, Alumni and Industry Relations
Reports to
Key Accountabilities
Develop and implement RMIT Vietnam graduate employment and Internship service
Manage the international internship program for RMIT Melbourne and other international Universities partners
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại RMIT University Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RMIT University Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
