Tuyển Business Intelligence RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RMIT University Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/06/2025
Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại RMIT University Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 521 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your role
The Internship & Employment Consultant will develop and maintain industry partnerships to create job and internship opportunities for graduates and postgraduates, along with perform application screening and also be part of preinterviewing/interviewing processes where required, to identify and place appointable students. The Internship & Employment Consultant will provide one-on-one and group advice to graduates regarding the recruitment process and internship opportunities. This position will also be in charge of organising and delivering employment events and workshops for students and graduates and coordinating with other members in Alumni and Career Consulting and Development for other activities.
Reports to Employment and Industry Relations Manager, Careers, Alumni and Industry Relations
Reports to
Key Accountabilities
Develop and implement RMIT Vietnam graduate employment and Internship service
Manage the international internship program for RMIT Melbourne and other international Universities partners

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại RMIT University Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại RMIT University Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 702 Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, Tan Phong Ward, Dist.7, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

