Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Mizuno Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description

Location: 01 person works in Tân kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An and 01 person works in Nhà máy Pouyen, Quận Bình Tân, TP.HCM

***

Shoes checking

1. Handle daily mailing and submit weekly report.

2. Check the production schedule.

3. Check materials and shoes test report

4. To confirm the materials color watch.

5. To attend the New Model take over Meeting

6. Check and confirm new model trial production test, submit meeting and meeting report

7. Check/send 3 pairs of new model shape to MCJ, then follow up the result

8. Make final inspection before shipment and submit inspection report

9. To make the Daily in line checking and make the report.

10. Check, confirm and submit monthly report needle check report.

11. To attend the bimonthly QC meeting

12. Check, confirm and verify B & C grade product destroy evidence