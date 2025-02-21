Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Mizuno Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Mizuno Viet Nam Company Limited
- Long An: Tân kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
Location: 01 person works in Tân kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An and 01 person works in Nhà máy Pouyen, Quận Bình Tân, TP.HCM
***
Shoes checking
1. Handle daily mailing and submit weekly report.
2. Check the production schedule.
3. Check materials and shoes test report
4. To confirm the materials color watch.
5. To attend the New Model take over Meeting
6. Check and confirm new model trial production test, submit meeting and meeting report
7. Check/send 3 pairs of new model shape to MCJ, then follow up the result
8. Make final inspection before shipment and submit inspection report
9. To make the Daily in line checking and make the report.
10. Check, confirm and submit monthly report needle check report.
11. To attend the bimonthly QC meeting
12. Check, confirm and verify B & C grade product destroy evidence
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mizuno Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mizuno Viet Nam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI