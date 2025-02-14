Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Lô N8, KCN Dầu Giây, TT. Dầu Giây, Thống Nhất, Đồng Nai, Huyện Thống Nhất

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Summary:

The Quality Assurance Engineer is responsible for ensuring that all products meet the highest quality standards. This role involves developing and implementing quality control procedures, conducting inspections, analyzing data, and identifying areas for improvement. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of quality assurance principles and experience in a manufacturing environment.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement quality control procedures

Conduct inspections of incoming materials, in-process goods, and finished products

Analyze quality data and identify trends

Investigate customer complaints and non-conformances

Identify and implement process improvements

Collaborate with other departments to resolve quality issues

Maintain quality documentation

Stay up-to-date on industry best practices and standards

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field

3+ years of experience in a quality assurance role in a manufacturing environment

Strong understanding of quality assurance principles and methodologies

Experience with root cause analysis and corrective action

Excellent problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

Good in English both spoken and written

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with ISO 9001 standards

Experience with quality management

Experience with statistical analysis tools

Experience in the Furniture industry

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary: Negotiable salary, including 13 months salary and other allowances.

- Training and development policy: The company will provide training and development courses for employees to help them improve their skills and knowledge.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai

