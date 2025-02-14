Tuyển Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai
- Đồng Nai: Lô N8, KCN Dầu Giây, TT. Dầu Giây, Thống Nhất, Đồng Nai, Huyện Thống Nhất
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên quản lý chất lượng (QA) Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Summary:
The Quality Assurance Engineer is responsible for ensuring that all products meet the highest quality standards. This role involves developing and implementing quality control procedures, conducting inspections, analyzing data, and identifying areas for improvement. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of quality assurance principles and experience in a manufacturing environment.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement quality control procedures
Conduct inspections of incoming materials, in-process goods, and finished products
Analyze quality data and identify trends
Investigate customer complaints and non-conformances
Identify and implement process improvements
Collaborate with other departments to resolve quality issues
Maintain quality documentation
Stay up-to-date on industry best practices and standards
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience in a quality assurance role in a manufacturing environment
Strong understanding of quality assurance principles and methodologies
Experience with root cause analysis and corrective action
Excellent problem-solving skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
Good in English both spoken and written
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with ISO 9001 standards
Experience with quality management
Experience with statistical analysis tools
Experience in the Furniture industry
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Training and development policy: The company will provide training and development courses for employees to help them improve their skills and knowledge.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Việt Mỹ Đồng Nai
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
