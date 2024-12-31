Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Khởi Long BND làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 1000 Triệu

Mức lương 500 - 1000 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: KCN Đình Vũ, Đông Hải, Hải An, Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Cloud Engineer

Key Responsibilities:

• Write and reply letter to contractor

• Monitor project progress and performance against the plan, identifying any deviations and implementing corrective actions.

• Collaborate with engineers and other team members to ensure alignment on project objectives.

• Analyze data and prepare reports to communicate project status to stakeholders.

• Assist in risk management by identifying potential issues and developing mitigation strategies.

• Ensure compliance with industry standards, safety regulations, and company policies.

• Continuously seek opportunities for process improvement in planning and scheduling.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Piping and Mechanical Management, or a related field.

• Proven experience as a Planning Engineer or similar role in petrolchemical or engineering projects.

• Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools (e.g., Primavera P6, MS Project, Autocad).

• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with diverse teams.

Được Hưởng

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

