Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
- Hải Phòng: Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ (Khu 1), thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ
- Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Mission:
We are seeking a dedicated individual to join our team as a Quality Engineer who will be an internal customer representative, guaranteeing the quality of the products delivered until customer satisfaction by implementing the principles of continuous improvement. He/she will take following tasks:
• Participate in improving product quality, promote quality methods and tools linked to the specificities of the product.
• Maintain, transmit indicators and lead action and improvement plans until their effectiveness is verified.
• Involve teams in contributing to customer satisfaction.
• Ensure the processing of internal and external complaints.
• Conduct periodic audits to ensure the correct application of processes (internal or external).
• Ensure that the cause analysis is carried out before implementing corrective and preventive actions following the quality alert.
• Verify product compliance with regulatory and customer requirements.
• Monitor the operation of the processes within their scope (design, development, qualification, validation, manufacturing, repair).
• Validate internal test reports, files, or forms.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
