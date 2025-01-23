Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ (Khu 1), thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ

- Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*** Mission:
We are seeking a dedicated individual to join our team as a Quality Engineer who will be an internal customer representative, guaranteeing the quality of the products delivered until customer satisfaction by implementing the principles of continuous improvement. He/she will take following tasks:
• Participate in improving product quality, promote quality methods and tools linked to the specificities of the product.
• Maintain, transmit indicators and lead action and improvement plans until their effectiveness is verified.
• Involve teams in contributing to customer satisfaction.
• Ensure the processing of internal and external complaints.
• Conduct periodic audits to ensure the correct application of processes (internal or external).
• Ensure that the cause analysis is carried out before implementing corrective and preventive actions following the quality alert.
• Verify product compliance with regulatory and customer requirements.
• Monitor the operation of the processes within their scope (design, development, qualification, validation, manufacturing, repair).
• Validate internal test reports, files, or forms.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ (Khu 1), thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ-Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

