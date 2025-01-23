Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Mission:

We are seeking a dedicated individual to join our team as a Quality Engineer who will be an internal customer representative, guaranteeing the quality of the products delivered until customer satisfaction by implementing the principles of continuous improvement. He/she will take following tasks:

• Participate in improving product quality, promote quality methods and tools linked to the specificities of the product.

• Maintain, transmit indicators and lead action and improvement plans until their effectiveness is verified.

• Involve teams in contributing to customer satisfaction.

• Ensure the processing of internal and external complaints.

• Conduct periodic audits to ensure the correct application of processes (internal or external).

• Ensure that the cause analysis is carried out before implementing corrective and preventive actions following the quality alert.

• Verify product compliance with regulatory and customer requirements.

• Monitor the operation of the processes within their scope (design, development, qualification, validation, manufacturing, repair).

• Validate internal test reports, files, or forms.