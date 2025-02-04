Tuyển Cloud Engineer Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Tầng 4, số 4, Lô 22A Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Are you a kid at heart looking to build a career with a leading global children's toy, entertainment and digital gaming company?
At Spin Master, our unwavering commitment to open mindedness, integrity and innovation is a great part of what has made us an industry leader. How do we stay ahead of the pack? By hiring the best and brightest minds—and that’s why we want you!
What will you work on?
This position will be contracted through a Spin Master vendor and will be based at Spin Master's office to:
Carry out packaging structural design and improvement works to achieve optimum materials usage, cube efficiency and packing costs
How will you create impact?
• Make packaging structural design recommendations and/or solutions. Consider materials usage, packaging cube (size) and packing labor contents.
• Communicate packaging structural design proposals and resolve packaging structural issues with head office and regional offices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: https://www.spinmaster.com/en-US/

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

