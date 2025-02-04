Tuyển Cloud Engineer Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
- Hải Phòng: Tầng 4, số 4, Lô 22A Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Are you a kid at heart looking to build a career with a leading global children's toy, entertainment and digital gaming company?
At Spin Master, our unwavering commitment to open mindedness, integrity and innovation is a great part of what has made us an industry leader. How do we stay ahead of the pack? By hiring the best and brightest minds—and that’s why we want you!
What will you work on?
This position will be contracted through a Spin Master vendor and will be based at Spin Master's office to:
Carry out packaging structural design and improvement works to achieve optimum materials usage, cube efficiency and packing costs
How will you create impact?
• Make packaging structural design recommendations and/or solutions. Consider materials usage, packaging cube (size) and packing labor contents.
• Communicate packaging structural design proposals and resolve packaging structural issues with head office and regional offices.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI