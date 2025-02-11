Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

Water design engineer will support leader in charge for the entire volume of work related to design work, construction supervision, operating standards for water supply, drainage and wastewater systems and fire protection systems.

DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION

System Development

• Coordinate the consultant, checking design documents to ensure conformity with current water supply and drainage system design standards, technical proposal and BOQ for new networks, repairs existing network;

• Design water connections for clients;

• Technical design coordination with other utilities;

• Coordinate the consultant, process the Firefighting system dossier;

Technical Support

• Participate in technical support in the negotiations to provide services to new and existing customers

• Participate in technical support in the contract negotiations with water suppliers

• Lead the communication to existing and new customer on technical issues in consultation with Customer service (internal).