Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Deep C Industrial Zones
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
GENERAL DESCRIPTION
Water design engineer will support leader in charge for the entire volume of work related to design work, construction supervision, operating standards for water supply, drainage and wastewater systems and fire protection systems.
DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION
System Development
• Coordinate the consultant, checking design documents to ensure conformity with current water supply and drainage system design standards, technical proposal and BOQ for new networks, repairs existing network;
• Design water connections for clients;
• Technical design coordination with other utilities;
• Coordinate the consultant, process the Firefighting system dossier;
Technical Support
• Participate in technical support in the negotiations to provide services to new and existing customers
• Participate in technical support in the contract negotiations with water suppliers
• Lead the communication to existing and new customer on technical issues in consultation with Customer service (internal).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Deep C Industrial Zones Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Theo quy định của công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deep C Industrial Zones
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI