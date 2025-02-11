Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deep C Industrial Zones làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Deep C Industrial Zones
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Deep C Industrial Zones

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Deep C Industrial Zones

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

GENERAL DESCRIPTION
Water design engineer will support leader in charge for the entire volume of work related to design work, construction supervision, operating standards for water supply, drainage and wastewater systems and fire protection systems.
DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION
System Development
• Coordinate the consultant, checking design documents to ensure conformity with current water supply and drainage system design standards, technical proposal and BOQ for new networks, repairs existing network;
• Design water connections for clients;
• Technical design coordination with other utilities;
• Coordinate the consultant, process the Firefighting system dossier;
Technical Support
• Participate in technical support in the negotiations to provide services to new and existing customers
• Participate in technical support in the contract negotiations with water suppliers
• Lead the communication to existing and new customer on technical issues in consultation with Customer service (internal).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Deep C Industrial Zones Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Theo quy định của công ty

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deep C Industrial Zones

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Deep C Industrial Zones

Deep C Industrial Zones

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, Harbour View Office Tower, 12 Tran Phu, Ngo Quyen, Hai Phong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

