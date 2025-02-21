Tuyển Cloud Engineer Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Benefit

- Insurance (Social Insurance and Health Insurance)

- Company Trip

- Bonus

- Health Care

- Training

- Salary Increase

Job description

As a Field Application Engineer, you are taking care both pre-sales and post-sales technical support to the Sales. Your goal is to generate technical solutions and collaborate with the sales to successfully implement them at the customer. You will use existing products and concepts to work out system solutions for customers. Specific:

- Support Sales team to handle customers' technical queries or requirements on material segments.

- Understand customer-specific applications, communicate with suppliers, and provide material solutions.

- Providing on-site/off-site product or system solution evaluation.

- Troubleshooting during customer production

- Plan and conduct technical training for the sales team on new products, and trends to reach out to more potential customers.