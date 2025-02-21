Tuyển Cloud Engineer Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Vietnam Pros Technology Co., Ltd
- Đà Nẵng: 910A, Mường Thanh Sông Hàn, 115 Nguyễn Văn Linh, phường Phước Ninh, quận Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng
Benefit
- Insurance (Social Insurance and Health Insurance)
- Company Trip
- Bonus
- Health Care
- Training
- Salary Increase
Job description
As a Field Application Engineer, you are taking care both pre-sales and post-sales technical support to the Sales. Your goal is to generate technical solutions and collaborate with the sales to successfully implement them at the customer. You will use existing products and concepts to work out system solutions for customers. Specific:
- Support Sales team to handle customers' technical queries or requirements on material segments.
- Understand customer-specific applications, communicate with suppliers, and provide material solutions.
- Providing on-site/off-site product or system solution evaluation.
- Troubleshooting during customer production
- Plan and conduct technical training for the sales team on new products, and trends to reach out to more potential customers.
