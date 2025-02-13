Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Thuận Hải, Lô Vb20a2, Đường số 24, KCX Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Design and develop mechanical systems for boiler operations.

• Conduct analysis and simulations to improve system performance.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement engineering solutions.

• Support surveys and project technical consulting for the business team.

• Prepare investment cost estimates and evaluate project profitability.

• Participate in project planning and scheduling.

• Document and report on project progress and technical findings.

• Contribute to ongoing research and development initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.

• Minimum of 2 years of experience in mechanical design or engineering.

• English communication is a must.

• Proficiency in using CAD software for design tasks.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting.

• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

• Familiarity with safety regulations related to mechanical systems.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

