Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Thuận Hải, Lô Vb20a2, Đường số 24, KCX Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Design and develop mechanical systems for boiler operations.
• Conduct analysis and simulations to improve system performance.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement engineering solutions.
• Support surveys and project technical consulting for the business team.
• Prepare investment cost estimates and evaluate project profitability.
• Participate in project planning and scheduling.
• Document and report on project progress and technical findings.
• Contribute to ongoing research and development initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
• Minimum of 2 years of experience in mechanical design or engineering.
• English communication is a must.
• Proficiency in using CAD software for design tasks.
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Familiarity with safety regulations related to mechanical systems.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THUẬN HẢI ENERGY

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng M, Tòa nhà Thuận Hải, Lô Vb.20a2, Đường 24, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

