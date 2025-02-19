Tuyển Cloud Engineer Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam
- Đà Nẵng: 4th Street, Lot A9, Da Nang Hi
- Tech Park, Da Nang, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc
Job Overview
• We are looking for a Machining Quality Control Engineer to ensure product quality meets company standards. You will be responsible for monitoring and improving quality control processes, analysing data, and working with different teams to enhance overall quality.
Key Responsibilities
• Implement and follow company quality control procedures.
• Monitor and improve the quality control system.
• Update and maintain internal procedures, work instructions, and inspection plans.
• Handle corrective and preventive actions from audits and customer feedback.
• Analyse statistical data (SPC, MSA) and prepare quality reports (8D, Ishikawa, 5 Why).
• Ensure data accuracy and document authenticity.
• Support certification and re-certification audits.
• Work with other departments to improve quality and find solutions to issues.
• Stay updated on company processes and quality standards.
