Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH EST ROUGE UNITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a skilled and dedicated Cloud Engineer to join our IT infrastructure team. As a Cloud Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and managing cloud-based systems, ensuring the scalability, security, and performance of cloud environments. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement cloud strategies, deploy applications, and ensure seamless cloud operations. This position involves hands-on work with leading cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, as well as integrating them with existing systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and manage scalable cloud infrastructure.

• Build and deploy cloud-based services using AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

• Optimize cloud-based systems for performance and cost-efficiency.

• Collaborate with development teams to architect and build secure, reliable, and highly available systems.

• Implement CI/CD pipelines for automated cloud deployments and system updates.

• Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, identifying potential issues before they affect operations.

• Ensure data security and compliance by following best practices and cloud security protocols.

• Conduct cloud resource provisioning, and management, including virtual networks, storage, and databases.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:

Experience

• 3+ years of experience as a Cloud Engineer or in a similar role.

• Hands-on experience with at least one major cloud provider (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

• Experience with infrastructure automation tools like Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EST ROUGE UNITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A friendly, flexible, and open working environment where you can unwind with a billiards table and various other amenities. Health care insurance package exclusively for employees. Mindfulness workshops/classes. Open Talk sharing sessions; company parties; ETC. Salary reviews twice a year. 12 days of paid vacation. Year-end bonuses. Personalized Benefits package that allows members to design their own benefits according to personal needs and goals.

A friendly, flexible, and open working environment where you can unwind with a billiards table and various other amenities.

Health care insurance package exclusively for employees.

Mindfulness workshops/classes.

Open Talk sharing sessions; company parties; ETC.

Salary reviews twice a year.

12 days of paid vacation.

Year-end bonuses.

Personalized Benefits package that allows members to design their own benefits according to personal needs and goals.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EST ROUGE UNITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin