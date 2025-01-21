Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unlock your potential as a Data Analyst at LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam, where your skills will shape data-driven decisions, fuel innovation, and open doors to limitless career growth—apply today and be part of a team that transforms insights into impact!

Data Analyst

Work Location: Our factory is based in VSIP 3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong. Shuttle buses are provided from Ho Chi Minh, Bien Hoa & Binh Duong

Work Location:

*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://bit.ly/4hir8VS

https://bit.ly/4hir8VS

Core Responsibilities

• Design and build reports to support manufacturing operations.

• Map and analyze business processes and then identify improvement areas that can be supported by Business Intelligence tools

• Collaborating with team members for the purpose of collecting data and executing the company’s mission