Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: No.1, Road no.3, VSIP III, Hoi Nghia, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Unlock your potential as a Data Analyst at LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam, where your skills will shape data-driven decisions, fuel innovation, and open doors to limitless career growth—apply today and be part of a team that transforms insights into impact!
Data Analyst
Work Location: Our factory is based in VSIP 3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong. Shuttle buses are provided from Ho Chi Minh, Bien Hoa & Binh Duong
Work Location:
*We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://bit.ly/4hir8VS
https://bit.ly/4hir8VS
Core Responsibilities
• Design and build reports to support manufacturing operations.
• Map and analyze business processes and then identify improvement areas that can be supported by Business Intelligence tools
• Collaborating with team members for the purpose of collecting data and executing the company’s mission
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI