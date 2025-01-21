Tuyển Data Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Avery Dennison Vietnam

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT YOUR ROLE
Responsible for reporting on service, intake, and output backlog for production lines at the MSEA site also supporting the preparation and setup of internal audits according to the global schedule
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create data gathering process tools for metric tracking
- Support routine audit following requirement from global guideline.
- Report the operations and service metrics in the global platforms
- Build up dashboard and measure the performance of operational metrics in every product line
- Facilitate metrics reportage and provide tools to control the manual input of information and prevent mistakes
- Develop reports to the leadership team about the operations status such as backlog, productivity metrics, shortage reports and order status
- Undertake any other ad-hoc duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT WE WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN YOU

Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot E.01, Trung Tam Road, Long Hau IP, Nha Be

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

