Tuyển Data Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT YOUR ROLE
Responsible for reporting on service, intake, and output backlog for production lines at the MSEA site also supporting the preparation and setup of internal audits according to the global schedule
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create data gathering process tools for metric tracking
- Support routine audit following requirement from global guideline.
- Report the operations and service metrics in the global platforms
- Build up dashboard and measure the performance of operational metrics in every product line
- Facilitate metrics reportage and provide tools to control the manual input of information and prevent mistakes
- Develop reports to the leadership team about the operations status such as backlog, productivity metrics, shortage reports and order status
- Undertake any other ad-hoc duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
