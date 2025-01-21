Tuyển Data Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT YOUR ROLE

Responsible for reporting on service, intake, and output backlog for production lines at the MSEA site also supporting the preparation and setup of internal audits according to the global schedule

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

- Create data gathering process tools for metric tracking

- Support routine audit following requirement from global guideline.

- Report the operations and service metrics in the global platforms

- Build up dashboard and measure the performance of operational metrics in every product line

- Facilitate metrics reportage and provide tools to control the manual input of information and prevent mistakes

- Develop reports to the leadership team about the operations status such as backlog, productivity metrics, shortage reports and order status

- Undertake any other ad-hoc duties as assigned