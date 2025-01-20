Tuyển Data Analyst Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Rich Products Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 182 Đường Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Data & System Management, your primary responsibilities are to collect/clean data, manage CRM system, analyze data to support stakeholders make decision. In this role, you will:
Data Collection & Processing: Gather data from various sources (collect reports (secondary sales), collect orders from Workshop/Seminar, clean and validate it to ensure accuracy, and prepare it for analysis.
Data Collection & Processing:
System Management (CRM): Maintain (upload data, update) & train/Q&A for users.
System Management (CRM):
Reporting: Routine & Ad-hoc.
Reporting:
Data analysis: Identifies trends, patterns, and insights to help organizations make informed decisions. Responsible for evaluating, planning, maintaining, and supporting data analysis projects, reports/dashboards.
Data analysis:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rich Products Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rich Products Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI