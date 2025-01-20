Tuyển Data Analyst Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Data & System Management, your primary responsibilities are to collect/clean data, manage CRM system, analyze data to support stakeholders make decision. In this role, you will:

Data Collection & Processing: Gather data from various sources (collect reports (secondary sales), collect orders from Workshop/Seminar, clean and validate it to ensure accuracy, and prepare it for analysis.

System Management (CRM): Maintain (upload data, update) & train/Q&A for users.

Reporting: Routine & Ad-hoc.

Data analysis: Identifies trends, patterns, and insights to help organizations make informed decisions. Responsible for evaluating, planning, maintaining, and supporting data analysis projects, reports/dashboards.

