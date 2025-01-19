Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Lộc An, Xã Bình Sơn, Long Thành, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze requirements and data, utilizing data analysis tools to generate accurate and efficient tailored management reports for department.
Develop and build tools to automate business processes to improve efficiency and minimize errors. department’s daily process to increase productivity and reduce manual efforts.
Participate in system development projects, information planning, and business process development within the department.
Drive data-driven decision-making and optimize procurement and planning operations.
Perform other related tasks as requested by Head of the department
Comply with the Company’s processes, procedures, regulations, and standards;
Do alignment about the individual KPIs with the direct line manager and ensure the target achievement;
Perform other tasks when requested.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Finance, Information System or relevant.
2 years and above in data analysis, business analysis in the retail industry or equivalent. Experience in warehouse management system is a plus.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel (especially VBA Macro), SQL and PowerBI.
Knowledge of automation tools such as Power Automate,.. and Python/R is an advantage.
Ability to analyze problems and propose solutions.
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full salary during the probation period
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations
Personal health insurance package
13th-month salary and KPI-based bonuses according to company policies
Annual health check-ups
Employee benefits: birthday vouchers, promotions, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Pharmacity

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 240A Nơ Trang Long, Quận Bình Thạnh

