Tuyển Data Analyst GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, HCM, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a skilled Data Analyst to join our Data team. This role is responsible for managing both ongoing & ad-hoc data requests and ensuring data accuracy & availability for decision-making. The ideal candidate will have strong SQL skills, experience with Power BI, and the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Merchant, Marketing, Product, Product Development, and Data Engineering.

Handle ongoing and ad-hoc data requests using SQL to extract, process, and analyze large datasets from various sources.

Design, build, and maintain dashboards and reports using Power BI to support business decision-making.

Provide insights and recommendations to internal stakeholders based on data analysis, ensuring reports are actionable and aligned with business goals.

Validate data accuracy, identify discrepancies, and propose solutions for data improvement.

Work closely with Product Development and Data Engineering teams to discuss data-related requirements, troubleshoot issues, and improve data availability.

Continuously optimize data processes and reporting frameworks to enhance efficiency and scalability.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor's degree required; preference for candidates with a degree in Data Science, Business Analytics, or Statistics.

Experience: At least 2+ years of experience in a data analyst or similar role.

Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction and transformation.

Hands-on experience with Power BI (or similar BI tools) to create dashboards and reports.

Knowledge of data modeling, ETL processes, and data warehousing concepts is a plus.

Familiarity with Python or R for data analysis is an advantage.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Ability to communicate insights effectively to non-technical stakeholders.

A proactive, self-driven attitude with the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently.

Team player with a collaborative mindset and a willingness to learn.

Experience with machine learning and data science workflows.

Experience with data governance and data security frameworks.

Experience with DevOps principles and practices.

Experience building data platforms for similar industries.

Tại GOT IT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time from Monday to Friday (09:00 am - 18:00 pm).

Good chance to study and develop career path stably with internal promotion and rotation.

100% statutory insurance contribution as per the labor law.

Bao Viet Healthcare Insurance.

100% gross salary in probation.

12 Annual Leave (AL) per year + extra 1 AL per extra working year.

Annual bonus: depending on business & individual performance.

Annual salary review.

Other rewards: 5-star, employee of the month (EOTM), employee of the year (EOTY), loyalty employee (3-year, 5-year, 8-year, etc.)

Internal Activities: General Meeting, Company Trip, International Women's Day, Vietnamese Women's Day Mid-Autumn Festival, Family Day, Christmas, Year-end Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOT IT

