Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Primary Objective

- Manage the storage quality of data

- Use data effectively to make quick, timely and accurate decisions

Key Activities

- Collect, clean, and analyze HR Data from sources

- Create reports and make recommendations for policies and activities to improve the organization

Roles and responsibilities

- Collects and compiles HR metrics and data from various sources including the human resource information system (HRIS) and payroll outputs, management and employee surveys, exit interviews, government labor statistics, competitors’ practices, and other sources. (25%)

- Recommend, support and clean data storage in source systems (HRIS) and other sources. (40%)