Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 91 Pasteur, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Monthly Service Reconciliation: Responsible for reconciling the company’s monthly service transactions, ensuring accuracy and timeliness in reporting.
Monthly Service Reconciliation:
Weekly and Monthly Reports Management: Maintain and operate weekly and monthly reports on business performance, progress, and key business metrics.
Weekly and Monthly Reports Management:
Request Analysis and Report Creation: Receive requests from Business Units (BU), analyze requirements and business processes, identify relevant data, and build reports on sales channels and underwriting effectiveness.
Request Analysis and Report Creation:
Cross-Check Reports: Support in cross-checking and validating reports from other departments to ensure data consistency and accuracy.
Cross-Check Reports:
Customer Data Verification: Support the process of verifying and validating potential customer data before passing it to the sales teams.
Customer Data Verification

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience in a similar position, especially in report reconciliation and data analysis.
Proficient in SQL for data retrieval and analysis.
Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or a related field.
Good communication skills, with the ability to collaborate with team members and handle arising issues effectively.
Familiar with reporting tools such as PowerBI, Metabase, or other similar data analytics platforms.

Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Mirae Asset Finance Company (Vietnam) aims to build a "Professional - Friendly - Effective" working environment. Our strategic objective is to provide a working place with attractive package, growth opportunity, and sustainable development.
Attractive packages with 13th salary year-end bonus and a week trip to Korea in order to recognize all your good performance and effort at MAFC.
15 days annual leave.
Annual health check, company events.
Annual healthcare insurance package from senior level and above.
Young and proactive environment; no barriers, no limitation for new idea.
Flexible internal career opportunity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 1, Tòa nhà Saigon Royal, 91 Pasteur, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job279000
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD Trusting Social
2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm