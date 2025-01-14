Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 91 Pasteur, phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Monthly Service Reconciliation: Responsible for reconciling the company’s monthly service transactions, ensuring accuracy and timeliness in reporting.

Weekly and Monthly Reports Management: Maintain and operate weekly and monthly reports on business performance, progress, and key business metrics.

Request Analysis and Report Creation: Receive requests from Business Units (BU), analyze requirements and business processes, identify relevant data, and build reports on sales channels and underwriting effectiveness.

Cross-Check Reports: Support in cross-checking and validating reports from other departments to ensure data consistency and accuracy.

Customer Data Verification: Support the process of verifying and validating potential customer data before passing it to the sales teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 1 year of experience in a similar position, especially in report reconciliation and data analysis.

Proficient in SQL for data retrieval and analysis.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or a related field.

Good communication skills, with the ability to collaborate with team members and handle arising issues effectively.

Familiar with reporting tools such as PowerBI, Metabase, or other similar data analytics platforms.

Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Mirae Asset Finance Company (Vietnam) aims to build a "Professional - Friendly - Effective" working environment. Our strategic objective is to provide a working place with attractive package, growth opportunity, and sustainable development.

Attractive packages with 13th salary year-end bonus and a week trip to Korea in order to recognize all your good performance and effort at MAFC.

15 days annual leave.

Annual health check, company events.

Annual healthcare insurance package from senior level and above.

Young and proactive environment; no barriers, no limitation for new idea.

Flexible internal career opportunity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset

