Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 26 thảo điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product-oriented development with lots of opportunities to challenge and develop yourself.

We are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated data analyst to evaluate existing processes and data flows, clean and organize data, and manipulate and explore datasets. Perform statistical analysis to explain what the sales and operations data mean across specific amounts of time or various departments. The role will help optimize supply chain and production workflows, enhance data sharing across multiple programs, and identify the business data needed to produce the most useful insights and future analytics.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong analysis and communication skills required. Strong data wrangling skills required. Fundamental data analytics skills required. Intermediate English skills required.

Responsibilities

Support and partner with clients and team members.

Identify and understand business needs.

Collect, analyze, interpret, and map processes and data.

Verify data quality to ensure accurate processing, analysis, and reporting.

Support team’s mathematical and programmatic development of models.

Check the performance and accuracy of models.

Utilize data for reports, and data visualization.

Communicate insights and recommendations effectively.

Monitor data management processes to ensure data quality and consistency.

Contribute to data dictionary, standards, training, and ongoing updates

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or information systems or equivalent experience.

Comfortable with statistics, probability, and linear algebra.

Experience in Python and SQL, with knowledge of programming, data structures and algorithms.

Understanding of enterprise-scale business and its processes.

Strong critical thinking skills and attention to detail.

Good English language skills.

Extras

Apache Superset and Metabase data visualization and exploration experience a plus.

Java and opensource development experience a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Income negotiated according to experience and ability, 13th month salary, bonus based on annual business results.

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance after signing the official labor contract.

Orientation, training and mentoring to master product and enterprise-scale operations knowledge, professional communication and presentation skills.

Empowered to experiment with prototyping and Linux lab environments.

Working in a friendly, young business environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin