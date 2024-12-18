Tuyển Data Analyst SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 19, 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Thủ Thiêm, TP Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Data Analyst

Data analyst & reporting Associate plays a key role to analyze data, help understand and articulate digital business performance and, in all projects, to provide more insight to support division strategies execution.

He/She plays key supportive role to Digital & Marketing Head & Digital Performance officer in develop Champion challenges programs and optimization projects in coordination with internal Departments of DT&M Division, sales Division and other Divisions to maximize acquisition volume and new business opportunity.

Key Accountabilities

His/her key accountabilities include:

-Data analysis:

Understand & organize precise the objective of Digital & Marketing projects to aggregate, synthesize the correct data.

Follow- up and report performance of Digital & Marketing projects & optimization projects outcome

Assist in synthesize and analyze actionable data, insight and performance of all current SVFC digital businesses to help Division Head or relevant Department Heads having specific insight for process optimization.

-Market Research:

Market Research per Division Head request and reports preparation.

-Other tasks:

Other assignment by Division Head / Line manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Education background: University Graduated

Minimum Experience: At least 01 years working experience in market research, data analysis in digital business, and experience in financial service sector is an advantage.

Knowledge, Competencies, Skills

Data analysis and market research skills

Communication and influencing skills will be exceptional and always deliver a positive outcome, even where conversations are challenging.

Self-learning, aggressive, proactive behavior

Respect timeline and outcome quality

Self-motivate and positive thinking ability

Strong data analytical and research skills

The ability to work well under pressure, to project manage competing priorities and the ability to get things done quickly at high quality

Fluent written communication and presentation preparation skills in both English and Vietnamese.

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% probation salary

Attractive KPI Bonus and 13th month salary

Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law

14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay

Trade Union benefit

Professional, dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

