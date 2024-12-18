Tuyển Data Analyst SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 19, 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Thủ Thiêm, TP Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Data analyst & reporting Associate plays a key role to analyze data, help understand and articulate digital business performance and, in all projects, to provide more insight to support division strategies execution.
He/She plays key supportive role to Digital & Marketing Head & Digital Performance officer in develop Champion challenges programs and optimization projects in coordination with internal Departments of DT&M Division, sales Division and other Divisions to maximize acquisition volume and new business opportunity.
Key Accountabilities
His/her key accountabilities include:
-Data analysis:
Understand & organize precise the objective of Digital & Marketing projects to aggregate, synthesize the correct data.
Follow- up and report performance of Digital & Marketing projects & optimization projects outcome
Assist in synthesize and analyze actionable data, insight and performance of all current SVFC digital businesses to help Division Head or relevant Department Heads having specific insight for process optimization.
-Market Research:
Market Research per Division Head request and reports preparation.
-Other tasks:
Other assignment by Division Head / Line manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum Experience: At least 01 years working experience in market research, data analysis in digital business, and experience in financial service sector is an advantage.
Knowledge, Competencies, Skills
Data analysis and market research skills
Communication and influencing skills will be exceptional and always deliver a positive outcome, even where conversations are challenging.
Self-learning, aggressive, proactive behavior
Respect timeline and outcome quality
Self-motivate and positive thinking ability
Strong data analytical and research skills
The ability to work well under pressure, to project manage competing priorities and the ability to get things done quickly at high quality
Fluent written communication and presentation preparation skills in both English and Vietnamese.
Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive KPI Bonus and 13th month salary
Health insurance and Social insurance regulated by Vietnam Labor Law
14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay
Trade Union benefit
Professional, dynamic working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
