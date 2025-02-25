Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 117 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

Designing, coding, and testing software modules/applications for data collection;

Identifying, creating, and preparing data required for modern Data Analytics;

Building modern Data Architect (Data Lake, Data Warehouse, and Data Lakehouse) solutions using existed cloud provided services;

Creating and documenting the tests to meet requirements;

Deploying Data services solutions into cloud environments and integrating them with other components in the application;

Maintaining, tuning, and adapting applications to keep them performing to specifications;

Other tasks are required by CTO and CEO.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:

Qualifications

5+ years of working experience for a Senior Data Engineer role.

Good understanding of dimensional and normalised database models.

Python and SQL to implement, improvement ETL process

Have experience or a high understanding of data modelling.

Experience with building data pipeline, orchestrate data pipelines

Experiences with public cloud such as AWS or GCP are high advantages.

Experience or background in ICT industry is a high advantage.

Tại Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We provide competitive, affordable, and diverse benefit programs that support your total health – from healthy body to healthy mind.

Work with the latest cloud technologies, and participate in diverse international projects;

Dynamic work environment with helpful colleagues, working with people of many nationalities;

Access to a complete set of learning platforms and continuous learning opportunities (certificates, boot camps, languages, etc.);

Private medical insurance;

Lunch voucher;

Parking account;

Referral bonus;

Well-being programs participation;

Participate in the company’s training programs, AWS certification

Participate in company events, company trip;

Regular team-building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam

