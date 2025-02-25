Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 117 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities
Designing, coding, and testing software modules/applications for data collection;
Identifying, creating, and preparing data required for modern Data Analytics;
Building modern Data Architect (Data Lake, Data Warehouse, and Data Lakehouse) solutions using existed cloud provided services;
Creating and documenting the tests to meet requirements;
Deploying Data services solutions into cloud environments and integrating them with other components in the application;
Maintaining, tuning, and adapting applications to keep them performing to specifications;
Other tasks are required by CTO and CEO.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Qualifications
5+ years of working experience for a Senior Data Engineer role.
Good understanding of dimensional and normalised database models.
Python and SQL to implement, improvement ETL process
Have experience or a high understanding of data modelling.
Experience with building data pipeline, orchestrate data pipelines
Experiences with public cloud such as AWS or GCP are high advantages.
Experience or background in ICT industry is a high advantage.
Tại Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work with the latest cloud technologies, and participate in diverse international projects;
Dynamic work environment with helpful colleagues, working with people of many nationalities;
Access to a complete set of learning platforms and continuous learning opportunities (certificates, boot camps, languages, etc.);
Private medical insurance;
Lunch voucher;
Parking account;
Referral bonus;
Well-being programs participation;
Participate in the company’s training programs, AWS certification
Participate in company events, company trip;
Regular team-building activities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Renova Cloud Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI