Tuyển Designer Mico World Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu

Job Description:

We are looking for a creative and experienced UI/Visual Designer to join our voice social app team. You will be responsible for designing various visual elements within the app, including badges, avatar frames, event images, landing page images, banners, splash screens, and customized gifts. Your work will play a key role in creating a unique and engaging visual experience for users. If you are passionate about social product design and excel at using design to enhance user interaction and retention, we look forward to your application!

Responsibilities:

• Responsible for the visual design of the voice social app, including but not limited to badges, avatar frames, event images, landing page images, banners, splash screens, and customized gifts.

• Design visual elements that align with the brand tone and enhance user engagement and interaction based on product and operational needs.

• Collaborate closely with the operations team to ensure the feasibility and high-quality implementation of design solutions.

• Stay updated on design trends and utilize user behavior data to continuously optimize visual design and improve user experience.

• Establish and maintain design guidelines to ensure consistency in design style.