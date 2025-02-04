Tuyển Designer Wei Zheng Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Wei Zheng Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD
We are looking for a creative and detail-oriented Multimedia Designer to lead our brand’s visual identity and digital content production. The ideal candidate will have experience in both graphic design and video production to create engaging materials that align with our brand.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Define and develop the brand's visual identity and key design elements.
2. Create banners, social media graphics, promotional posters, and other digital assets for the company’s online presence.
3. Develop video scripts, shoot, edit, and apply post-production effects for company marketing materials.
4. Produce visually compelling and brand-consistent multimedia content that showcases professionalism and creativity.
5. Plan and generate video content for social media platforms (e.g., YouTube, TikTok) with engaging themes.
6. Collaborate across departments to ensure all design materials align with brand positioning and target audience preferences.
7. Possess strong skills in both graphic design and video production to execute multimedia projects effectively.
Nhà thiết kế đa phương tiện:
Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Wei Zheng Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wei Zheng Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
