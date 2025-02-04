Tuyển Designer Wei Zheng Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

We are looking for a creative and detail-oriented Multimedia Designer to lead our brand’s visual identity and digital content production. The ideal candidate will have experience in both graphic design and video production to create engaging materials that align with our brand.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Define and develop the brand's visual identity and key design elements.

2. Create banners, social media graphics, promotional posters, and other digital assets for the company’s online presence.

3. Develop video scripts, shoot, edit, and apply post-production effects for company marketing materials.

4. Produce visually compelling and brand-consistent multimedia content that showcases professionalism and creativity.

5. Plan and generate video content for social media platforms (e.g., YouTube, TikTok) with engaging themes.

6. Collaborate across departments to ensure all design materials align with brand positioning and target audience preferences.

7. Possess strong skills in both graphic design and video production to execute multimedia projects effectively.

Nhà thiết kế đa phương tiện: