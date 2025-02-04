Tuyển Designer Wei Zheng Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Designer Wei Zheng Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

Wei Zheng Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Wei Zheng Ltd.

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Wei Zheng Ltd.

Mức lương
500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD

We are looking for a creative and detail-oriented Multimedia Designer to lead our brand’s visual identity and digital content production. The ideal candidate will have experience in both graphic design and video production to create engaging materials that align with our brand.
creative and detail-oriented Multimedia Designer
Key Responsibilities:
1. Define and develop the brand's visual identity and key design elements.
brand's visual identity
2. Create banners, social media graphics, promotional posters, and other digital assets for the company’s online presence.
banners, social media graphics, promotional posters, and other digital assets
3. Develop video scripts, shoot, edit, and apply post-production effects for company marketing materials.
video scripts, shoot, edit, and apply post-production effects
4. Produce visually compelling and brand-consistent multimedia content that showcases professionalism and creativity.
visually compelling and brand-consistent multimedia content
5. Plan and generate video content for social media platforms (e.g., YouTube, TikTok) with engaging themes.
video content for social media platforms
6. Collaborate across departments to ensure all design materials align with brand positioning and target audience preferences.
7. Possess strong skills in both graphic design and video production to execute multimedia projects effectively.
both graphic design and video production
Nhà thiết kế đa phương tiện:

Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Wei Zheng Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wei Zheng Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wei Zheng Ltd.

Wei Zheng Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Helen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-500-2-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job307636
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH UP VM CONCEPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH UP VM CONCEPT
7.5 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
10 - 14.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Châu Đại Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Châu Đại Dương
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC FUWA BIOTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC FUWA BIOTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương Mại XNK Thiên Phú Tài làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản xuất Thương Mại XNK Thiên Phú Tài
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKILLS BRIDGE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾT HOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾT HOA
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH ROHTO-MENTHOLATUM (VIỆT NAM) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ROHTO-MENTHOLATUM (VIỆT NAM) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Milsgate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Milsgate
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM THIÊN NHIÊN FRESH HOME LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM THIÊN NHIÊN FRESH HOME LAB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C&G FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C&G FOOD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOSMEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOSMEN
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NÓN XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NÓN XANH
18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ CVT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ CVT
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Tập Đoàn Novaon làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Novaon
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Granford làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Granford
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Totalenergies
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Metainnotech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Metainnotech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer HALO Design Vietnam Limited (Sirhalo) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HALO Design Vietnam Limited (Sirhalo)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Fuse Architects làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Fuse Architects
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Bodynits Tiền Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bodynits Tiền Giang
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm