Tuyển Designer Công ty CP Thương mại LIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Interpret and understand creative briefs.

- Generate and develop content visual ideas, design direction and production Briefs.

- Create quick sketches and draft designs for alignment before execution.

- Prepare and refine final artwork for both digital and posm.

- Adapt to feedback and suggest improvements.

- Collaborate effectively with colleagues across projects.

- Research market trends, competitors, and industry updates for fresh ideas.

- Prepare & actively contribute to brainstorming sessions.

- Work independently to explore and develop design solutions.

- Present and substantiate design/video directions and in meetings.

- Design scope includes:

Graphics & video editing for social media (TikTok, Facebook, Zalo, Youtube).

Designs for web and mobile applications.

POSM for promotions, launches, events, branding, packaging.

Final artwork preparation for print production.

Stay updated on the latest design techniques.

Support the Creative Lead in developing new concepts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills / Abilities

Proven experience in graphic design and video editing (portfolio required)

Can storyboard or translate ideas to design.

Capable of shooting video and still visual is a plus.

Hand drawing & sketch is an advantage.

Creative, well-organized, detail-oriented, multi-tasking, professional, patient, positive, teamwork and pro-active at all times.

Ability to work under high pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Takes ownerships of creative work and leads the designer by example.

Willing to work overtime and during weekend. Able to work independently and possess a high level of responsibility and commitment.

Knowledge & Experience

3 years of experience in designing field.

Mastery of graphic software such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator.

Proficiency in After Effects/Premier Pro/Cap Cut for video editing.

As well as basic understanding 3D is a plus.

Experience in developing designs with inspiring text and graphics. Understand social media platforms (Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube.) and constantly update new trends.

Ability to comprehend English design briefs.

Degree in Multimedia Design /Graphic Design/UI&UX design.

Tại Công ty CP Thương mại LIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary and benefits, commensurate with capabilities, with annual salary review.

- An open, dynamic, and challenging working environment that enables you to maximize your potential.

- Other benefits in accordance with current labor laws, including social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance, annual health check-ups, birthday celebrations, and annual leave.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Thương mại LIT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin