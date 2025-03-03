Tuyển DevOps Engineer WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển DevOps Engineer WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

WATA TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/04/2025
WATA TECH

DevOps Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại WATA TECH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

On-Call Rotations: Participation in on-call support for incident management.
Help Channel Support: Providing assistance and support through designated help channels.
Telemetry Pipeline Maintenance: Regularly maintain the existing telemetry pipeline to ensure its efficiency and reliability.
Documentation: Creating and maintaining documentation related to processes, systems, and projects.
Strategic Project Support: Assisting with various strategic projects as required, adapting to the team’s evolving needs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of working experience as an SREs/DevOps engineer.
DevOps Background: Strong understanding of DevOps practices and principles.
AWS Cloud Services: Proficient in using AWS services for cloud computing solutions.
Version Control: Experience with Git and GitHub for source control and collaboration.
Continuous Integration (CI): Knowledge of CI systems, specifically Jenkins and GitHub Actions, to automate testing and deployment.
Python Programming: Ability to write and maintain code in Python for various applications.
Containerization: Experience with Docker for container management and deployment.
Observability Tools: Familiarity with DataDog for monitoring, alerting, and observability purposes.
On-Call Support: Understanding of PagerDuty for managing on-call rotations and incident response.
Atlassian Suite Familiarity: Proficient use of Jira for project management and Confluence for documentation.

Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Free snack-drink, Coffee, Billiards activities
5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.
Friendly, professional and open working environment.
Opportunities to improve English and professional skills within an international team – English is an official language.
You will become the key members of WATA TECH as we are growing faster and bigger now.
WATA TECH
Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.
Company trip yearly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

WATA TECH

WATA TECH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Cửu Long, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-devops-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job326321
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 95 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty TNHH Movi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Movi
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH LUNA AI VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LUNA AI VN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm