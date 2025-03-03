Tuyển DevOps Engineer WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

On-Call Rotations: Participation in on-call support for incident management.

Help Channel Support: Providing assistance and support through designated help channels.

Telemetry Pipeline Maintenance: Regularly maintain the existing telemetry pipeline to ensure its efficiency and reliability.

Documentation: Creating and maintaining documentation related to processes, systems, and projects.

Strategic Project Support: Assisting with various strategic projects as required, adapting to the team’s evolving needs.

4+ years of working experience as an SREs/DevOps engineer.

DevOps Background: Strong understanding of DevOps practices and principles.

AWS Cloud Services: Proficient in using AWS services for cloud computing solutions.

Version Control: Experience with Git and GitHub for source control and collaboration.

Continuous Integration (CI): Knowledge of CI systems, specifically Jenkins and GitHub Actions, to automate testing and deployment.

Python Programming: Ability to write and maintain code in Python for various applications.

Containerization: Experience with Docker for container management and deployment.

Observability Tools: Familiarity with DataDog for monitoring, alerting, and observability purposes.

On-Call Support: Understanding of PagerDuty for managing on-call rotations and incident response.

Atlassian Suite Familiarity: Proficient use of Jira for project management and Confluence for documentation.

Free snack-drink, Coffee, Billiards activities

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Opportunities to improve English and professional skills within an international team – English is an official language.

You will become the key members of WATA TECH as we are growing faster and bigger now.

Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.

Company trip yearly.

