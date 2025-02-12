Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM (VUA TÓC GIẢ - SINCE 2017) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Working Hours:

• 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM (Monday – Saturday)

• Two Saturday afternoons off per month, Sundays off

Workplace:

• Floor 2, No. 4 Pham Tuan Tai, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Direct Report:

• International Business Manager

Main Responsibilities:

Develop the export market for wigs in the U.S. and Europe:

• Conduct transactions, negotiations, and agreements with clients.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with international customers.

• Handle product-related issues that arise during shipping.

Promote and sell products on international online platforms:

• Reach out to customers through websites, social media, and email marketing.

• Handle inquiries, provide product consultation, and offer full support

throughout the purchasing process.

Analyze sales data and optimize sales performance:

• Monitor sales performance, evaluate effectiveness, and propose solutions to