Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

As an Assistant Marketing Executive, you will assist your leader in both inbound and outbound marketing activities with the following tasks (some tasks must be completed independently, while others will be planned and guided by the leader or supported by agency partners)

Graphic Design / Video Editing

Create simple posters, banners, and social media posts.

Revise company profiles and catalogs if available.

Create and edit basic YouTube/Facebook videos and shorts.

Digital Marketing

Support the leader in completing webinars, SEO strategies, and paid ads for the company website or social media pages.

Update product information and documents on the website.

Perform related activities.

Email Campaigns

Update leads and send promotional emails to a broad list of recipients.

Event Organization

Assist your leader in preparing for Trade shows, exhibitions, conferences, and workshops.

Other

Contact and work with suppliers and business partners.

Support your leader in related tasks.

Requirements

Gender: Male/Female

Below 25 years old

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.

Proficiency in English (all four skills).

At least 6 months of experience in marketing (experience in a B2B environment is a plus).

Proficiency in 2D graphic design tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Canva and Capcut.

Knowledge of WordPress and Google Analytics.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office 365 and other technology software.

Interest in machinery and equipment fields.Top of Form

Benefits

Salary: Negotiable.

Company-provided: Laptop, camera, other work-related equipment, and transportation for visiting clients and partners.

Provided with social insurance, health insurance, unemployed insurance

Insurance: 24/7 accident insurance.

Salary increase once a year, 13th month salary and profit sharing bonus

Company Trip: Domestic or international company trips.

