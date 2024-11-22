Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Bien Hoa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

As an Assistant Marketing Executive, you will assist your leader in both inbound and outbound marketing activities with the following tasks (some tasks must be completed independently, while others will be planned and guided by the leader or supported by agency partners)
Graphic Design / Video Editing
Create simple posters, banners, and social media posts.
Revise company profiles and catalogs if available.
Create and edit basic YouTube/Facebook videos and shorts.
Digital Marketing
Support the leader in completing webinars, SEO strategies, and paid ads for the company website or social media pages.
Update product information and documents on the website.
Perform related activities.
Email Campaigns
Update leads and send promotional emails to a broad list of recipients.
Event Organization
Assist your leader in preparing for Trade shows, exhibitions, conferences, and workshops.
Other
Contact and work with suppliers and business partners.
Support your leader in related tasks.
Requirements
Gender: Male/Female
Below 25 years old
Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.
Proficiency in English (all four skills).
At least 6 months of experience in marketing (experience in a B2B environment is a plus).
Proficiency in 2D graphic design tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Canva and Capcut.
Knowledge of WordPress and Google Analytics.
Proficiency with Microsoft Office 365 and other technology software.
Interest in machinery and equipment fields.Top of Form
Benefits
Salary: Negotiable.
Company-provided: Laptop, camera, other work-related equipment, and transportation for visiting clients and partners.
Provided with social insurance, health insurance, unemployed insurance
Insurance: 24/7 accident insurance.
Salary increase once a year, 13th month salary and profit sharing bonus
Company Trip: Domestic or international company trips.
All

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng lửng chung cư Thủy Lợi 4, 205 Nguyễn Xí - Phường 26 - Quận Bình Thạnh - TP Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

