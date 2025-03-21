Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Streamkrew làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đắk Lắk: - 30N5, Lake View 1, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Huyện Lắk

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

With client

- Propose content direction & content detail for social channel

- Manage social channel of Client

- Manage social channel booking by agency: KOL, Group, facebook page, instagram page, threads,...

- Analyze content performance and make recommendations for improvement

- Propose content idea for campaign plan

- Propose content angle, content script, for social media channel

With internal

- Ensure completion of projects as committed to clients with the high-quality

- Manage self & closely working with internal teams to daily monitor project progress, quality and solve problem in a timely manner.

- Ensure implementation of project compliant to standard working process of company

- Prepare report & check list if needed

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 1 – 2 years' experience in creative copywriting or related job

- Knowledge & experiences social market & communication to define actions, tools and know-hows for services line.

- Knowledge Market trend, needs and company competitive advantages. Management (Plan-do-check-act) principles & leadership.

- Proficiency in English (intermediate) & Vietnamese

- Active Listening & speaking.

- Presentation & persuasion.

- Project management & customer services mindset.

- Verbal and written communication.

- Helpful, Result-oriented, Responsible

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Streamkrew Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package

Good opportunities to develop career path

High-class and supportive teammates

Other welfare regimes (13th salary, company trip…)

