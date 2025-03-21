Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Streamkrew làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Streamkrew
- Đắk Lắk:
- 30N5, Lake View 1, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Huyện Lắk
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
With client
- Propose content direction & content detail for social channel
- Manage social channel of Client
- Manage social channel booking by agency: KOL, Group, facebook page, instagram page, threads,...
- Analyze content performance and make recommendations for improvement
- Propose content idea for campaign plan
- Propose content angle, content script, for social media channel
With internal
- Ensure completion of projects as committed to clients with the high-quality
- Manage self & closely working with internal teams to daily monitor project progress, quality and solve problem in a timely manner.
- Ensure implementation of project compliant to standard working process of company
- Prepare report & check list if needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Knowledge & experiences social market & communication to define actions, tools and know-hows for services line.
- Knowledge Market trend, needs and company competitive advantages. Management (Plan-do-check-act) principles & leadership.
- Proficiency in English (intermediate) & Vietnamese
- Active Listening & speaking.
- Presentation & persuasion.
- Project management & customer services mindset.
- Verbal and written communication.
- Helpful, Result-oriented, Responsible
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Streamkrew Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Good opportunities to develop career path
High-class and supportive teammates
Other welfare regimes (13th salary, company trip…)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Streamkrew
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI