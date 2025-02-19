Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Gonsa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Plan and run business strategies (50%)

· Develop and carry out business strategies to achieve company revenue and profit goals.

· Prepare annual, quarterly, monthly and weekly business plans including specific goals and action plans.

· Analyze markets, competitors, industry trends and new opportunities to enhance effective business strategies

Business Operations Management (15%)

· Supervise and evaluate the effectiveness of daily business operations.

· Ensure business operations comply with company regulations and policies.

Customer Relationship Development (20%)

· Search and develop relationships with potential customers.