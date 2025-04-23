Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 115 Trần Não, Phường An Khánh,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Objective:
The Junior Digital Marketing position will support YOLA’s lead generation efforts through proficient use of Google Ads and Facebook ads.. This role combines the need for creative insight with technical acumen to drive performance and achieve marketing goals.
- Scope of work:
50%: Google Ads (Search, Display, Video, PMAX, etc.)
30%: Facebook/Meta Ads (Lead Generation, Conversion, Traffic...)
20%: Other platforms (Zalo, TikTok, LinkedIn, Email Marketing...) and support for branding/retargeting campaigns
- Plan, execute, and optimize paid advertising campaigns to meet monthly KPIs (Leads, Deals, Enrollments)
- Analyze customer journeys and collaborate to build high-converting ad funnels
- Perform A/B testing on creatives, audiences, budgets, and landing pages
- Monitor performance reports daily and suggest optimizations (CPL, CPD, CPE)
- Work closely with the content and design team to develop impactful ad creatives
- Support tracking setup and coordinate with Data/Sales teams to ensure campaign performance is properly measured
- Stay updated on digital trends and actively suggest new growth strategies for YOLA
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1–2 years of proven experience in executing performance marketing campaigns, especially on Google and Meta platforms
Experience in the education or service industry is a plus
Familiar with CRM tools and marketing automation is a plus
English proficiency (reading, writing) – intermediate level or above
Strong understanding of Google Ads and Meta Ads Manager
Ability to analyze campaign performance using tools like Google Analytics (GA4) and Google Tag Manager
Proficient in performance metrics: CPL, CR, ROAS, CAC, CPM
A/B testing and landing page optimization experience
Detail-oriented with strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Good time management and ability to handle multiple campaigns at once
Team player with good communication skills
A mindset for continuous learning and adapting to digital trends
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Allowance for meal, phone, laptop
15 days for annual leave and birthday leave
Premium Healthcare and Accident Insurance
Annual health check
YOLA tuition discount 100% for self, spouse, child and 50% for relative
Performance bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
