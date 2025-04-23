Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 115 Trần Não, Phường An Khánh,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Objective:

The Junior Digital Marketing position will support YOLA’s lead generation efforts through proficient use of Google Ads and Facebook ads.. This role combines the need for creative insight with technical acumen to drive performance and achieve marketing goals.

- Scope of work:

50%: Google Ads (Search, Display, Video, PMAX, etc.)

30%: Facebook/Meta Ads (Lead Generation, Conversion, Traffic...)

20%: Other platforms (Zalo, TikTok, LinkedIn, Email Marketing...) and support for branding/retargeting campaigns

- Plan, execute, and optimize paid advertising campaigns to meet monthly KPIs (Leads, Deals, Enrollments)

- Analyze customer journeys and collaborate to build high-converting ad funnels

- Perform A/B testing on creatives, audiences, budgets, and landing pages

- Monitor performance reports daily and suggest optimizations (CPL, CPD, CPE)

- Work closely with the content and design team to develop impactful ad creatives

- Support tracking setup and coordinate with Data/Sales teams to ensure campaign performance is properly measured

- Stay updated on digital trends and actively suggest new growth strategies for YOLA

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or related fields

1–2 years of proven experience in executing performance marketing campaigns, especially on Google and Meta platforms

Experience in the education or service industry is a plus

Familiar with CRM tools and marketing automation is a plus

English proficiency (reading, writing) – intermediate level or above

Strong understanding of Google Ads and Meta Ads Manager

Ability to analyze campaign performance using tools like Google Analytics (GA4) and Google Tag Manager

Proficient in performance metrics: CPL, CR, ROAS, CAC, CPM

A/B testing and landing page optimization experience

Detail-oriented with strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Good time management and ability to handle multiple campaigns at once

Team player with good communication skills

A mindset for continuous learning and adapting to digital trends

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Young, dynamic, professional environment

Allowance for meal, phone, laptop

15 days for annual leave and birthday leave

Premium Healthcare and Accident Insurance

Annual health check

YOLA tuition discount 100% for self, spouse, child and 50% for relative

Performance bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC YOLA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin